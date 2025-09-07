Catholic Church Names First Millennial Saint Carlo Acutis

The Catholic Church officially elevated Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old computer prodigy known as “God’s Influencer,” to sainthood on Sunday in a historic canonization ceremony in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Leo XIV proclaimed the Italian teenager and Pier Giorgio Frassati as saints before an estimated 70,000 people during an open-air Mass that marked the first canonizations of the American pontiff’s tenure. The ceremony makes Acutis the first millennial to achieve sainthood in the Catholic Church.

Born in London in 1991 and raised in Milan, Acutis demonstrated extraordinary religious devotion from childhood while developing advanced computer programming skills. The self-taught coder built a multilingual website cataloguing Eucharistic miracles worldwide, a project that established his reputation as a modern evangelist using digital tools to spread Catholic faith.

Despite his technological talents, Acutis maintained strict personal discipline, limiting video games to just one hour weekly and emphasizing that human relationships mattered more than screen time. His approach to technology balanced innovation with spiritual values, earning him admiration among young Catholics globally.

The canonization was originally scheduled for April 27, 2025, but was postponed following Pope Francis’ death in late April. The ceremony had been planned to coincide with the Catholic Church’s Jubilee of Teenagers celebration.

Acutis died of leukemia in October 2006, just days after his diagnosis. He was buried in Assisi, where his glass tomb displaying him in casual clothes including jeans, sneakers, and a sweatshirt has become a pilgrimage destination for young Catholics worldwide.

The teenager’s path to sainthood accelerated after Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to him in 2020, declaring him “blessed” and crediting him with healing a seven-year-old Brazilian boy named Matheus Vianna who recovered from a rare pancreatic condition after praying at Acutis’ tomb.

Pope Leo XIV, the former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from Chicago, was elected as the 267th Bishop of Rome in May 2025 following Francis’ death. The American-born pontiff has emphasized the Church’s need to engage with digital-age challenges and connect with younger generations.

The canonization of Frassati alongside Acutis continues the Church’s recent focus on elevating young role models for contemporary Catholics. Frassati, who died in 1925 at age 24, was known for his charitable work and devotion to social justice causes.

Acutis’ legacy extends beyond his technological innovations. Relics of his heart have toured internationally, drawing millions of young Catholics and inspiring a generation of believers who see technology as a tool for evangelization rather than a distraction from faith.

The ceremony represents a significant moment for the Catholic Church as it seeks to maintain relevance among younger generations increasingly shaped by digital connectivity. Acutis’ canonization provides the Church with a contemporary saint who understood both spiritual devotion and technological innovation.

His example resonates particularly strongly in an era when religious institutions worldwide struggle to engage younger demographics who often view technology and faith as incompatible pursuits.

The new saint’s story demonstrates how traditional religious devotion can coexist with modern digital literacy, offering a template for young Catholics navigating faith in an increasingly connected world.