Catholic Bishops Warn Against Policies That Distort Mission School Identity

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) has issued a firm caution to the Ministry of Education, stressing that missionary schools will not accept any policy changes that distort their long standing philosophy and identity.

Speaking on Sompa 106.5 FM on Thursday, November 28, 2025, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, outlined the Church’s position amid growing national debates over religious practices in mission schools.

According to him, the Church played a foundational role in Ghana’s education system long before independence. It is the Church that brought schools to Ghana before independence, he emphasised. It was only after independence that the government decided to assist us so we could train the future generation very well for the betterment of the country.

He noted that from the beginning, mission schools welcomed students from all religions without conflict, a tradition that has sustained national unity for decades. However, he stressed that a clear distinction must be made between schools founded by religious missions and those established by the state. He explained that missionary schools had their philosophies, values and objectives before government support came in, which is why such institutions are classified as Government Assisted Schools, not government owned schools.

There is a difference and the Ministry of Education should make that difference very clear, he warned. Government assistance does not mean the school belongs to the government. We entered into a partnership to train people for the nation.

Most Rev. Gyamfi insisted that the government cannot rely on its role as a supporter to force changes that compromise the identity of mission schools. So the government cannot stand on their assistance to come and change our philosophy to make it like any other school. That one will not fly, he stated firmly.

He further stressed that while the Church respects and obeys lawful directives, it will not comply with policies that contradict its principles. We obey laws, but we do not obey bad laws and policies, no matter who propounds them, he said. If anyone says they will renew our educational philosophy and social teachings, and if such a change results in a new policy that goes against what we have held since the beginning, that will be a bad policy, and we will not follow bad policies.

His comments come at a time when tensions continue to rise over religious expression in mission schools, especially regarding student conformity to school rules rooted in specific faith traditions. The remarks also follow a joint statement issued on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, by GCBC and the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) addressing what they described as highly sensitive and widely debated issues concerning the full religious practice of non Christian students, particularly Muslims, in Christian mission schools.

In that statement, co signed by Most Rev. Gyamfi and Rev. Bliss Divine Agbeko, Chairman of the CCG, the Christian leaders explained that their commitment to preserving the Christian identity of mission schools stems from the fact that the state did not establish the institutions. Christian mission schools were not created by the state, they stated.

We demonstrate respect for the rights of all students by welcoming those of other faiths while upholding their freedom to choose schools that reflect their own beliefs. Our parallel duty is to safeguard the Christian identity, values and practices that are the defining heart of our schools and have profoundly shaped Ghanaian society for generations, the statement noted.

The Christian leaders warned that allowing parallel religious practices such as separate prayer times, uniforms or designated worship spaces would weaken the discipline and cohesion that have historically contributed to the strong moral reputation and academic performance of mission schools. They argued that a unified school culture remains essential for effective teaching and learning.

Citing constitutional protections for freedom of religion and association, the GCBC and CCG insisted that institutions enjoy these rights just as individuals do. Defending this heritage is not an act of exclusion; it is a vital affirmation of religious freedom, institutional autonomy and the enduring pursuit of educational excellence, they said.

The controversy has been reignited by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu’s recent parliamentary statement on religious rights in schools. Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the education minister warned that no child should be prevented from practising their chosen religion, emphasising that the rights of every Ghanaian student must be protected regardless of faith. He stressed that the Ministry would not tolerate any infringement on students’ religious rights.

His comments followed a Supreme Court directive asking Wesley Girls’ Senior High School to respond to allegations that it restricts Muslim students from observing aspects of their faith, claims contained in a suit filed by private legal practitioner Shafic Osman.

Speaking to Citi News, Most Rev. Gyamfi expressed surprise at the minister’s intervention, revealing that all major religious groups, including Muslims, Catholics, Protestants, Seventh Day Adventists, and even the Police Service, signed a Memorandum of Understanding three months ago outlining how religious tolerance should be managed in schools.

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service also signed, and this document was to guide the reopening of schools, he said. He explained that under the MoU, schools established by religious bodies must be allowed to operate based on their founding ethos, values and philosophy, while ensuring that minority faiths are not discriminated against and are granted reasonable space to practise their religion.

If parents choose a Catholic school, they must understand the ethos that governs that school. Catholics will not abandon their principles so that every religion is practised anyhow. Similarly, if a Catholic child goes to a Muslim or Presbyterian school, they must respect that school’s rules. Otherwise, schools become ungovernable, Most Rev. Gyamfi stated.

He said he was surprised that the Minister would reignite a debate that religious leaders have already resolved through dialogue and consensus.

In May 2025, the GCBC proposed establishing a church state co management framework for mission schools during a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama at the Presidency. Leading a 20 member GCBC delegation, Most Rev. Gyamfi said they believed it was time to revisit and reinvigorate this partnership, rooted not in nostalgia but in shared responsibility and mutual respect.

The Catholic Church had long stood at the heart of Ghana’s moral and intellectual development. Since before Independence, their schools served as cradles of civic virtue and academic excellence, he told the President.

The Second National Catholic Education Forum held in March 2025 at the St. Bakhita Catholic Church in Koforidua ended with recommendations emphasizing the need to strengthen Catholic identity in schools at all levels by teaching Catholic doctrines, building chapels, increasing the presence of Priests and Consecrated Persons, and appointing chaplains to the schools.

The forum also recommended working with other relevant parties such as the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Office of the National Chief Imam, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana, and Conference of Managers of Education Units to review the draft Memorandum of Understanding to reflect the current position on the management of Mission and Unit schools and to ensure its signing by the Government for implementation from the 2025 to 2026 academic year.

The Conference’s message signals a strong stance and a clear warning to the Ministry of Education that foundational values of mission schools will not be compromised.