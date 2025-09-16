Catholic Bishops Demand Emergency Action as Ghana Gold Boom Fuels Environmental Crisis

Ghana’s Catholic bishops have issued their strongest condemnation yet of illegal mining activities, demanding President John Dramani Mahama declare a state of emergency as the country grapples with unprecedented environmental destruction despite record gold export revenues.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference delivered a scathing assessment of government response to galamsey (illegal mining), warning that the practice has reached catastrophic levels that threaten the survival of millions of Ghanaians. The statement, released Monday evening, represents the most forceful intervention by the influential religious body since Mahama returned to office.

Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani and president of the conference, declared that galamsey “has matured into a threat to national security” while criticizing the president for appearing not to grasp the existential scale of the crisis. The bishops’ frustration centers on what they characterize as Mahama’s narrow focus on economic benefits rather than environmental devastation.

The religious leaders’ intervention comes amid a paradoxical situation where Ghana’s small-scale mining sector is generating record revenues while simultaneously destroying the country’s natural heritage. Between January and August 2025, Ghana recorded 66.7 tonnes of small-scale gold exports valued at approximately $6 billion, according to the Ghana Gold Board, surpassing the entire 2024 output.

Small-scale exports have also surpassed those of large-scale mining operations, which exported 65.1 tonnes valued at about $5.6 billion during the same period. This shift has fundamentally altered Ghana’s mining landscape, with artisanal operations now driving national gold production for the first time.

However, the bishops argue that this economic success masks an environmental catastrophe of unprecedented proportions. The statement details how major rivers including the Pra, Ankobra, Birim, Offin, and Ayensu have become contaminated with mercury and toxic effluents. The Ayensu River now shows turbidity levels of 32,000 NTU compared to the Ghana Water Company’s maximum treatment threshold of 2,500 NTU, effectively rendering it impossible to purify for human consumption.

The religious leaders paint a devastating picture of environmental destruction that extends far beyond water contamination. Once-fertile farmlands have been rendered sterile and punctured by deadly mining pits, while verdant forests have been stripped to barren landscapes. The bishops warn that farmers can no longer trust the land to sustain their families, undermining Ghana’s food security.

Beyond environmental concerns, the statement addresses the social and governance crisis fueled by illegal mining. The bishops explicitly implicate politicians, Members of Parliament, municipal and district chief executives, traditional chiefs, religious figures, and security personnel in protecting illegal operators for personal gain. This corruption, they argue, has created a “cancer in our national soul” that threatens Ghana’s democratic foundations.

The timing of the bishops’ statement coincides with growing pressure on Mahama to take decisive action. At his “Meet the Press” session on September 10, 2025, the president dismissed calls for declaring a state of emergency, a response the bishops described as “profoundly troubling.”

The Catholic Church’s intervention carries significant political weight in Ghana, where religious institutions command substantial influence across ethnic and regional lines. The bishops revealed they had raised these concerns directly with Mahama during meetings in January and May 2025, only to receive what they characterized as unsatisfactory responses focused on economic considerations.

The statement calls for extraordinary interventions including curfews in volatile mining areas, securing devastated lands, dismantling criminal syndicates, and halting corrupt administrative practices. The bishops argue that the scale of the crisis justifies nothing less than emergency powers to break entrenched interests that have resisted conventional law enforcement.

However, the religious leaders balance their criticism with constructive proposals for sustainable alternatives. They recommend creating properly regulated small-scale mining zones with environmental safeguards, providing land restoration and training for displaced farmers, and launching nationwide afforestation programs that could provide dignified employment for youth currently drawn to illegal mining.

The bishops’ statement also addresses the human cost of the mining boom, particularly its impact on children who abandon education for dangerous mining operations. The document warns that mining-related poisons are entering the food chain, causing cancers, kidney failure, and neurological disorders across affected communities.

The intervention reflects broader concerns about Ghana’s development trajectory as the country benefits from record gold prices while struggling to manage the environmental and social costs of increased production. Gold prices have reached historic highs, creating powerful economic incentives for both legal and illegal mining activities.

The Catholic Church’s moral authority adds urgency to calls for action that have come from environmental groups, opposition politicians, and civil society organizations. The bishops frame the galamsey crisis not merely as an environmental issue but as a fundamental question about Ghana’s national character and future.

Their statement concludes with an appeal to all Ghanaians to “resist the lure of quick wealth that leaves our children a desert in place of a homeland,” positioning the struggle against illegal mining as essential to preserving Ghana’s inheritance for future generations.

The government now faces mounting pressure to reconcile its celebration of record gold revenues with growing demands for emergency action to address the environmental crisis fueling those very profits. How Mahama responds to the bishops’ ultimatum could define his administration’s environmental legacy and determine whether Ghana can sustain its gold boom without sacrificing its natural heritage.

