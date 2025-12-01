Mr. John N. Chigbu, the CEO of Cassona Global Imaging Ltd, has been featured in two prominent business publications: Fortune Magazine’s April/May edition and Forbes’ June Special Edition. This recognition is a testament to his exceptional leadership and Cassona Global Imaging Ltd’s innovative approach to the imaging industry.

Mr. Chigbu’s feature in these esteemed publications highlights his visionary leadership and Cassona Global Imaging Ltd’s contributions to the global imaging landscape. Fortune Magazine is a renowned publication that showcases exceptional business leaders and companies driving innovation and growth. Forbes, on the other hand, is a leading business magazine that recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs, executives, and companies making a significant impact globally.

Cassona Global Imaging Ltd, under Mr. Chigbu’s leadership, continues to push boundaries in the imaging industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to clients worldwide. The company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the imaging sector.

Forbes is a global media company, focusing on business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle, with a global audience of over 5 million readers. Fortune Magazine, with its international edition, reaches a wide audience, showcasing exceptional business leaders and companies driving innovation and growth.