Cassava Technologies Deploys 12000 Nvidia GPUs at Africa Tech Festival 2025

Cassava Technologies became Africa’s first Nvidia Cloud Partner, deploying 12000 graphics processing units across five sites to power artificial intelligence innovation on the continent, founder Strive Masiyiwa announced at the 28th Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town.

The Zimbabwean businessman revealed he travelled to Silicon Valley months ago to meet Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, where he learned only 80 Nvidia GPUs existed on the African continent. Masiyiwa purchased 12000 GPUs, with installations already underway at a site outside Cape Town. The company shipped approximately 28 containerised shipments of the equipment and began onboarding customers, according to his keynote address at the festival.

The festival ran from November 11 to 13, 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, bringing together government officials, technology companies and entrepreneurs. South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi and Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele emphasized the importance of affordable connectivity, reliable digital infrastructure and widespread digital literacy for Africa to benefit from emerging technologies.

Masiyiwa stated his company partnered with Google’s DeepMind team for Gemini integration, Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence app, and will work with OpenAI, creating an ecosystem for African industries to access world class AI tools. The graphics processing units enable companies to build and run AI models locally without storing or processing data in overseas facilities.

The festival projected attendance of over 17000 delegates, 300 exhibitors and 450 speakers across four main programmes including AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite and The AI Summit Cape Town. The event focused on themes of responsible innovation, inclusive investment, connectivity for development and policy harmonisation, positioning Africa as a leader in contextualised digital solutions.

AfricaIgnite Founder Day on November 10 showcased African entrepreneurship, attracting founders, investors and venture capitalists, while the opening day concluded with the AFest networking event at Grand Africa Cafe and Beach. The festival emphasized ethical governance, equitable access and meaningful social impact in Africa’s digital transformation, with discussions moving beyond technology silos to explore how connectivity, policy, entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence intersect.