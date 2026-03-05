Cassava Opens AI Cloud to African Telcos and Integrators

Cassava Technologies has launched a reseller programme that allows African mobile operators and systems integrators to distribute its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services using the company’s own sovereign infrastructure, taking its continental AI buildout from hardware deployment into commercial distribution.

The Cassava Cloud Partner (CCP) programme, announced at MWC26 in Barcelona on Tuesday, will enable mobile network operators (MNOs) and systems integrators across Africa and Latin America to consume, resell, or distribute AI, cloud, and digital services using Cassava’s infrastructure and technology platforms.

Partners gain access to four offerings: NVIDIA Cloud Partner solutions, Cassava’s turnkey AI Factory, its own native AI solutions, and CAIMEx, a localised multi-model platform providing unified access to leading AI models through regional AI factories. Through CAIMEx, customers can access tools including the Customer Experience Conversational Interface (CECI), Geospatial AI Ops, and Cassava Autonomous Networks.

Ahmed El Beheiry, Cassava’s Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology and AI Officer, said the programme is designed to lower the cost of entry for partners and end users alike. “We are expanding Africa’s sovereign AI ecosystem to build solutions that address the continent’s unique challenges while creating new opportunities for growth and digital inclusion,” he said.

A central aim of the programme is removing barriers to entry, particularly high upfront infrastructure costs, through a flexible managed approach. Partners are able to deploy computing capabilities at scale from day one, in compliance with local regulatory requirements and without routing data through facilities outside Africa.

The launch extends work Cassava has already done on the hardware side. The company became Africa’s first NVIDIA Cloud Partner after deploying 12,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) across five sites on the continent as part of a USD 720 million AI factory investment spanning South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco.

Ghana sits within the CCP programme’s scope. Africa Data Centres, a Cassava business unit, has an existing USD 300 million financing commitment from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to develop a first-of-its-kind data centre in Accra capable of providing up to 30 megawatts of IT load, which would serve as infrastructure for future AI and cloud partner activity in the country.