Cartel Foundation Schedules Annual Health Walk for December

Cartel Foundation will host its fourth annual Health and Fitness Walk on December 5, 2025, starting from Mamprobi Post Office and concluding at the Stephen Appiah Astro Turf Pitch at Mamprobi Girls School. The event brings together residents from across Accra’s coastal communities to promote healthy living while strengthening community bonds through physical activity.

Henry Harry Owoo, known as Nii Mogash and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cartel Foundation, encouraged Ablekuma South residents to participate in the December event. He emphasized that the health walk represents just one component of the foundation’s broader community interventions, which include annual free health screening exercises scheduled to follow shortly after the walk. The foundation has built its reputation on addressing healthcare gaps in underserved coastal communities.

The CEO expressed optimism about this year’s turnout, noting that walking delivers numerous health benefits to participants of all ages. He prayed for greater attendance compared to previous editions, reflecting the foundation’s ambition to expand its community health impact. The December 5 event allows residents to combine exercise with social engagement while learning about wellness practices from health professionals.

This year’s health walk operates under the theme Community Healthcare, A Responsibility For All Stakeholders, highlighting the collective obligation to maintain public health. The same theme was used in a previous edition, underscoring the foundation’s consistent message that healthcare improvements require participation from government agencies, private organizations, community leaders, and individual residents working together.

Cartel Foundation represents the philanthropic arm of the Cartel Group, a conglomerate encompassing real estate, construction, and logistics subsidiaries. The foundation’s mission focuses on improving living standards for vulnerable people in Ghana’s most deprived communities through access to quality education, healthcare, and basic social amenities. The organization has concentrated its efforts particularly in Accra’s coastal areas including Mamprobi, Chorkor, Korle Gonno, and surrounding neighborhoods.

The December event marks the fourth consecutive year Cartel Foundation has organized the health walk, demonstrating sustained commitment to community wellness initiatives. Each edition has attracted participants from diverse backgrounds, with students forming a significant portion of attendees alongside working professionals, retirees, and community leaders. The foundation’s consistent annual programming has made the health walk an anticipated fixture on Mamprobi’s community calendar.

The Stephen Appiah Astro Turf Pitch, the walk’s destination, honors Ghana’s former Black Stars captain who led the nation to its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 2006. President Nana Akufo Addo directed the Coastal Development Authority to name the facility after Appiah in December 2021, recognizing his dedication to both national football and the Mamprobi community where he maintains strong connections. The venue choice symbolically links sports achievement with community health promotion.

Previous editions of the Cartel Health Walk attracted prominent participation from local and national figures. The 2023 walk saw attendance from Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, and Jerry Ahmed Shaib, CEO of the Coastal Development Authority. Their presence demonstrated governmental support for private sector led community health initiatives while encouraging broader public participation.

Past health walks featured multiple activities beyond the actual walking exercise, including aerobics sessions, fruit distribution, and health education components. Participants typically complete a nine kilometer route through Mamprobi’s principal streets before gathering at the destination venue for post walk activities. The combination of physical exercise with nutritional education and social interaction creates a comprehensive wellness experience.

Cartel Foundation launched its operations in July 2022 with a massive free health screening that served over 2,000 residents of Korle Gonno and surrounding areas. The screening operated under the theme Access to Health: A Must, Not a Privilege, emphasizing healthcare as a fundamental right rather than luxury. That inaugural event established the foundation’s commitment to addressing healthcare accessibility challenges facing Ghana’s vulnerable populations.

During the foundation’s launch, CEO Henry Owoo highlighted how access to healthcare remains a significant challenge for achieving Sustainable Development Goals in Ghana. He noted that inequalities in health service distribution disproportionately affect vulnerable groups including extremely poor people and persons living with disabilities. The foundation’s programs directly target these disparities through free screenings, health education, and wellness activities.

The foundation registered over 1,000 Mamprobi residents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme during one of its early health walks, providing crucial access to Ghana’s public healthcare system. This practical intervention demonstrated how community events can facilitate connections between residents and essential services. The combination of immediate health education with lasting insurance coverage creates sustained impact beyond single day events.

Former events attracted participation from diverse sectors, with residents from Tema and Dodowa traveling to join the Mamprobi walk. Corporate executives also participated alongside students and community members, reflecting the walk’s appeal across social and economic boundaries. The broad participation base strengthens community cohesion while promoting health consciousness across different demographics.

The December timing positions the health walk strategically near the holiday season when many residents gather with families and communities. The post Farmers’ Day period traditionally sees increased social activity in Ghanaian communities, providing favorable conditions for mass participation in wellness events. The foundation hopes festive season momentum will translate into record attendance for the 2025 edition.

Mamprobi and surrounding coastal communities face particular health challenges related to sanitation, overcrowding, and limited healthcare infrastructure. The foundation’s targeted interventions in these areas address specific vulnerabilities while building health awareness among populations that might otherwise lack regular access to preventive care services. The annual health walk serves as an accessible entry point for broader health engagement.

CEO Owoo has consistently expressed his belief that human life’s purpose involves serving others and showing compassion. He stated that giving back to society represents an honorable obligation that motivated the foundation’s establishment. This philosophical foundation drives Cartel’s sustained commitment to community development through healthcare, education, and social support programs.

The foundation plans to announce additional details about the December 5 health walk in coming weeks, including specific start times, registration procedures, and post walk activities. Residents interested in participating can monitor Cartel Foundation communications for updates as the event date approaches. The organization welcomes individual walkers as well as group participation from schools, churches, and community associations.