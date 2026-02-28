Carney Orders Canadians in Iran to Shelter as Strikes Begin

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered all citizens in Iran to shelter in place on Saturday, February 28, after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iranian territory, triggering a rapid escalation with global consequences.

In a joint statement, Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand urged Canadians in the wider Middle East region to follow local guidance and take all necessary precautions. Anand, speaking from Mumbai, India, said any Canadians in Iran should leave immediately if they can do so safely, warning that Canada maintains no diplomatic presence inside the country, making consular assistance extremely difficult to provide.

The ministry also asked all non-essential Canadian diplomatic staff in Tel Aviv to relocate due to the heightened security situation.

Ottawa’s statement made Canada’s position unambiguous, describing the Islamic Republic of Iran as the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, a country with one of the world’s worst human rights records that must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. Carney also expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself and backed United States actions aimed at preventing Iran from posing further threats to international peace and security.

The escalation follows the collapse of a third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States held in Geneva on February 26, during which Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear programme. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the United States began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.

Canada’s official travel advisory for Iran advises residents to remain close to a bomb shelter or be prepared to shelter in a hardened structure away from windows if air raid sirens are activated, and notes that there are border crossing options available for those wishing to leave safely.

The conflict carries implications well beyond the region. Disruptions to oil supply routes through the Persian Gulf could push global energy prices sharply higher, with knock-on effects for import-dependent economies across West Africa, including Ghana.

Ottawa has urged all Canadians in the Middle East to register with Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre to receive real-time updates as the situation develops.