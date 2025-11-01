Carney Apologises to Trump Over Reagan Advertisement Controversy

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has confirmed he apologised to United States President Donald Trump following a contentious television advertisement that featured former President Ronald Reagan criticising tariffs. The apology comes as trade relations between the two nations remain strained amid ongoing tariff disputes.

Speaking to reporters in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Carney acknowledged that Trump “was offended” by the advertisement. The Canadian leader emphasised his responsibility for managing the bilateral relationship, stating that as prime minister, he bears the duty for maintaining ties with the American administration.

The prime minister also revealed he had seen the advertisement beforehand and told Ontario Premier Doug Ford he didn’t think it was advisable to proceed with the campaign. When asked about Ford’s response to that advice, Carney simply noted, “Well, you saw what came of it.”

The controversial 60-second advertisement, produced and funded by the Ontario provincial government, featured clips from Reagan’s April 1987 radio address about free trade. In the address, Reagan warned that tariffs could trigger trade wars and economic hardship. The ad used genuine lines from Reagan’s speech, though they were rearranged from their original order.

The advertisement ignited a diplomatic firestorm. Trump announced on October 25 that he was adding a 10 percent tariff increase on Canadian goods, describing the ad’s continued airing during the World Series as a “hostile act”. Days earlier, he had abruptly terminated all trade negotiations with Canada, calling the campaign fraudulent and misleading.

Trump later claimed the ad presented Reagan’s position inaccurately, telling reporters that Reagan “loved tariffs” and that the advertisement attempted to portray the opposite. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute also criticised Ontario’s use of the footage, though Reagan was historically known as a staunch advocate of free trade during his presidency.

Ford agreed to pause the advertisement campaign, but only after allowing it to air again during World Series games. This delayed response further angered Trump, who had demanded its immediate removal.

On Friday, Trump confirmed receiving the apology while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. “I have a very good relationship [with Carney]. I like him a lot, but what they did was wrong. He was very nice. He apologised for what they did with the commercial,” Trump said.

Despite the apology, Trump indicated that trade negotiations between the two countries would not immediately resume. When asked whether talks would restart, Trump replied “No,” though he maintained he has a good relationship with the Canadian leader.

Carney told reporters that Canada remains ready to resume negotiations with the United States whenever Trump is prepared to engage. The prime minister stressed that managing the relationship with America’s closest northern neighbour falls squarely within his responsibilities as Canada’s leader.

The dispute represents another chapter in the turbulent trade relationship between the two nations since Trump’s return to office. Canada’s economy has suffered from Trump’s sectoral tariffs of 50 percent on steel and aluminium imposed earlier this year, with many Canadian products facing a 35 percent levy under policies announced in August.

However, the majority of Canadian exports to the United States remain exempt from tariffs under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which Trump negotiated during his first presidential term. That trade agreement is scheduled for review, and many analysts expect significant changes given the current tensions.

Trade between the two countries remains substantial, with more than three-quarters of Canadian exports heading to the United States, and approximately $3.6 billion Canadian worth of goods and services crossing the border daily.

The advertisement controversy also coincides with an upcoming United States Supreme Court case examining whether Trump has the legal authority to impose his sweeping tariff policies. Lower courts have previously ruled that he exceeded his presidential powers, and Trump complained the Ontario ad was aimed at influencing the Supreme Court ahead of arguments scheduled for next month.

As both leaders attended international summits this week, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering where they crossed paths, the future of Canadian-American trade relations remains uncertain. Carney’s apology appears designed to open a pathway toward renewed dialogue, though Trump’s response suggests that path won’t be straightforward.

The incident highlights the delicate balance provincial governments must maintain in international affairs, particularly when their actions can directly impact federal diplomatic relationships. It also underscores the heightened sensitivities surrounding trade policy as both nations navigate an increasingly protectionist global economic environment.