Cargo Plane Crash at Hong Kong Airport Kills Two Ground Workers

A Boeing 747 cargo aircraft skidded off the runway and plunged into the sea at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday morning, killing two airport security workers whose patrol vehicle was struck by the out of control plane. The four crew members aboard the aircraft survived.

The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. local time when Emirates SkyCargo flight EK9788, arriving from Dubai, veered left off the north runway approximately 5,000 feet from the threshold. The Boeing 747, operated by Turkish cargo carrier ACT Airlines, broke in two as it came off the runway, with the tail section snapping off and significant damage to the front section below the cockpit.

Airport operations executive director Steven Yiu explained that the security patrol car was traveling on a perimeter road outside the runway’s fencing when the plane turned away from its expected path. “Unfortunately, an airport security patrol car was there at that time. The aircraft collided with the patrol car and pushed the car into the sea,” Yiu said.

One occupant of the patrol vehicle was declared dead at the scene, while the other died after being transported to North Lantau Hospital. The two ground workers had been employed at the airport for seven and 12 years respectively.

More than 200 people, fire engines and boats were involved in the massive emergency response effort. The four crew members escaped through emergency exits shortly after impact, with at least one evacuation slide deploying successfully. They were rescued by fire service personnel who arrived within minutes and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Airport officials confirmed they did not receive any distress signal from the aircraft when it was landing, and the plane gave no reply when radioed by air traffic control. Man Ka chai, chief accident and safety investigator of Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority, said the control tower “did not receive any requests for assistance” from the flight crew.

Weather conditions and runway operations were normal at the time of the incident, according to airport authorities. Aviation tracking service Flightradar24 reported that the aircraft was traveling at 90 knots over the ground as it veered off the runway toward the sea wall, slowing to 49 knots as it hit the water, with the final transmission showing a speed of 43 knots.

Emirates confirmed in a statement that the aircraft was wet leased from ACT Airlines, meaning the Turkish carrier provided the plane, crew, maintenance and insurance. The airline also stated there was no cargo onboard at the time of the incident. All four crew members were confirmed safe and receiving medical attention.

ACT Airlines, legally known as ACT Havayollari and formerly branded as MyCargo Airlines, is a Turkish cargo charter airline based in Istanbul that provides extra cargo capacity to major airlines. The company operates Boeing 747 freighters for international scheduled and charter air cargo services.

Police officials said they would not rule out criminal prosecution pending further investigation. The Air Accident Investigation Authority has launched a comprehensive probe and is working to locate the aircraft’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, commonly known as black boxes, from the sea.

The airport suspended operations on its north runway until the aircraft can be removed from the sea, while the two other runways continued operating. Airport officials said no major disruptions were expected to the more than 1,000 daily flights serving Hong Kong.

The crash marks one of the worst accidents in the airport’s 27 year history. The previous fatal incident occurred in August 1999, when a China Airlines flight crash landed during Typhoon Sam, killing three of the 315 people on board. That MD-11 aircraft flipped over and burst into flames after its right wing struck the runway during landing.

Hong Kong International Airport, located on an island approximately 20 miles west of the city’s Central district, is among the world’s busiest airports for air cargo. The facility opened in July 1998, replacing the former Kai Tak Airport in densely populated Kowloon, which pilots had long considered one of the world’s most challenging landing sites.

The Transport and Logistics Bureau expressed deep concern over Monday’s incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased workers. Officials pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident, examining all factors including the aircraft, aircrew performance, weather conditions, and runway operations.

Investigators will analyze air traffic control recordings, interview surviving crew members, and examine physical evidence from the crash site to determine what caused the Boeing 747 to veer off course during what appeared to be a routine landing approach. The investigation could take months to complete, following standard international aviation accident protocols.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by ground personnel working in airport operational areas, even during what seem like normal operations with clear weather and proper procedures in place.