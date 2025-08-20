Cardinal Rejects “Divine Punishment” Claim, Urges Action on Illegal Mining

A prominent religious leader has pushed back against claims that recent tragedies are divine retribution for Ghana’s illegal mining crisis.

Cardinal Peter Turkson says it is a mistake to view accidents, like a recent helicopter crash, as punishment from God. Instead, he argues they are often the result of human error and the inherent fallibility of technology.

His larger message was a urgent call for environmental responsibility. Cardinal Turkson focused on the devastating impact of galamsey, the informal mining that has poisoned rivers and stripped the land across the country. He explained that these operators, lacking capital, take the cheapest and most destructive path, leading to widespread pollution that is killing river systems.

The contrast with Ghana’s history is stark. The country, once known as the Gold Coast, has mined gold for centuries. But the Cardinal noted that past practices were more controlled and left the land usable for farming and daily life. Today, the unchecked pursuit of minerals destroys topsoil and forests, threatening the livelihoods of communities that depend on clean water and fertile soil.

For Cardinal Turkson, this is more than an environmental issue; it is a profound moral failing. He insists that abusing the environment is ultimately a form of self-harm, as polluted rivers and degraded land directly impact human health and survival. The consequences, he warned, will ripple through generations if left unaddressed.

He called for a response that goes beyond simple enforcement. While government agencies must strengthen regulations, he also urged communities to adopt better practices and faith leaders to provide ethical guidance. His solution includes educating people on the consequences of illegal mining and organizing small-scale miners into formal groups that can use sustainable technologies.

The path forward, according to the Cardinal, requires a collective sense of duty. With clear policies and a shared commitment, Ghana can model how to manage its rich resources responsibly, protecting its environment for the future.