Cardi B Welcomes Baby Boy With Stefon Diggs

American rap superstar Cardi B has welcomed a baby boy, marking her fourth child and her first with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Confirming the child’s gender, Diggs said it’s a boy and that’s enough for him. He added that he can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around. This marks Diggs’ second child, as he is already a father to a nine-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Cardi B, 33, signaled this new phase of her life shortly before giving birth, sharing a clip from her single “Hello” on Instagram and hinting at a fresh start after what she described as a difficult previous chapter.

That chapter includes her highly publicized split from rapper Offset, with whom she shares three children: daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave.

In her birth announcement, the rapper reflected on renewal and growth, writing that her life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. She brought new music and a new album to the world, a new baby into her world, and one more reason to be the best version of herself.

Representatives confirmed that both Cardi B and the baby are healthy and happy, following what has been a closely watched pregnancy journey.

The couple, who were first publicly linked in late 2024, made headlines earlier this year after confirming their relationship with a series of public appearances.

The baby’s arrival coincides with a creative surge for Cardi B, who recently released her album “Am I the Drama?”, signaling a renewed focus on both motherhood and music. The album marks her return to recording following a period of personal transition and professional recalibration.

Cardi B rose to prominence with her breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow” and has since established herself as one of hip-hop’s most commercially successful artists. Her previous albums have topped charts globally while her outspoken personality has made her a cultural fixture beyond music.

Diggs, meanwhile, continues his professional football career with the Patriots after previous stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections throughout his career and remains one of the league’s top offensive players.

The birth represents a new beginning for both celebrities as they navigate their relationship in the public eye while managing demanding professional careers and expanding family responsibilities.