Cardi B Reveals She Has Not Washed Her Hair For Months

Musician Cardi B surprised her social media followers with a candid confession about her personal hair care routine. In a recent Instagram Live session, the rapper stated she has not washed her hair for several months.

The artist later shared the video on the platform X, where she amended her initial statement. “Matter of fact I am lying, probably like three months, I do not know,” she said. She joked that her scalp might host “all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything.”

During the broadcast, the 33 year old also outlined her plans to address the situation. She explained she would first oil her scalp, then wash her hair, and finally have it braided later in the week. The graphic admission drew a range of reactions from users on social media, with some expressing horror at the disclosure.