Cardi B Reveals Painful Butt Reduction Surgery Recovery

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B disclosed intimate details about her butt reduction surgery during her September 24 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing the extensive recovery process that kept her bedridden for three months. The 32-year-old artist addressed persistent criticism about her body while expecting her first child with National Football League (NFL) star Stefon Diggs.

During the wide-ranging interview with host Alex Cooper, Cardi B explained the complexity of butt reduction procedures after facing repeated suggestions from critics to modify her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). “For me to reduce my butt, I have to literally sit on a table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be in bedrest for like 3 months,” she detailed, emphasizing the surgical complexity that many people misunderstand.

The Bronx-born rapper challenged misconceptions about cosmetic procedures, joking about public assumptions regarding the process. “I think you guys think people just plug something inside my a**hole and just suck it out,” she said, highlighting the invasive nature of reduction surgeries compared to enhancement procedures.

Cardi B also revealed that her previous butt reduction surgery resulted in partial numbness, explaining how the procedure to remove silicone implants affected her sensation. This medical consequence adds another layer to her decision against undergoing future modifications despite ongoing public commentary about her appearance.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist expressed contentment with her current physical state, dismissing critics who continue pressuring her to alter her body. “I don’t get no complaints from nobody and it is what it is,” she declared, demonstrating newfound confidence in her appearance and personal choices.

Her podcast appearance also addressed persistent internet rumors claiming her relationship with Diggs suffered due to hygiene issues related to her BBL. Cardi B vehemently denied these allegations, emphasizing her meticulous personal care routine and defending the medical aspects of her procedure.

“I don’t know who made the rumors that BBLs stink, but it doesn’t stink. How will a BBL stink if you have no open wounds?” she questioned, providing medical context while confirming her relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver remains stable.

The rapper recently confirmed her pregnancy with Diggs during a CBS interview, stating she feels “in a good space” while balancing her career commitments with expecting their first child together. This pregnancy marks her fourth child overall and Diggs’ second, as he has a daughter named Nova from a previous relationship.

Cardi B’s openness about cosmetic surgery builds upon her 2022 revelations about dissolving 95% of her previous butt injections while warning fans about surgical risks. Her continued advocacy for informed decision-making in cosmetic procedures reflects her evolution from someone who underwent multiple enhancements to a more cautious approach.

The entertainment industry has increasingly seen celebrities discuss cosmetic surgery experiences openly, with Cardi B joining artists who challenge the stigma surrounding these procedures. Her detailed account provides rare insight into the physical and emotional toll of reduction surgeries, which receive less public attention than enhancement procedures.

The rapper also addressed assumptions about her motivations for liposuction, explaining that her decisions stemmed from wanting a curvier shape rather than insecurity, stating “I do lipo so I could look thicker ’cause I’m naturally skinny”. This clarification challenges narratives that cosmetic surgery automatically indicates low self-esteem.

Her candid discussion occurs as she prepares for her upcoming “Little Miss Drama” arena tour, scheduled to begin in February following her expected delivery date. The timing demonstrates her commitment to balancing motherhood, career demands, and personal authenticity in an industry that often scrutinizes women’s bodies relentlessly.