Cardi B Denies Fabricated Sex Offender Claims About Father

American rapper Cardi B has forcefully rejected viral allegations claiming her father is a convicted sex offender, describing the claim as false and malicious misinformation designed to provoke outrage.

The controversy erupted when a fabricated screenshot allegedly from Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot owned by xAI and integrated into X platform, circulated on social media claiming Carlos Almanzar was convicted of attempted rape in Nassau County around 1993 and served five years in prison. The claim spread rapidly online before the Grammy winning artist addressed it directly on X on Monday, January 5th.

Cardi B stated clearly that her father has never been arrested in the United States and stressed he is an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who would have been deported immediately if he had committed such a crime. The rapper expressed frustration over what she described as deliberate misinformation aimed at stirring controversy involving her family.

The false allegation appears to have originated from X account FemaleRapLive, which shared what purported to be a Grok generated response on Sunday, January 4th. The screenshot claimed the charge was real and directed readers to check court documents, asserting that public records don’t lie. However, when another user asked Grok to fact check the claim, the artificial intelligence tool denied making the original statement.

Grok responded that based on its review of public records, news sources, and past statements, it never claimed Cardi B’s father is a sex offender and that the screenshot was fabricated. The AI tool stated that claims about Carlos Almanzar are unverified rumors denied by Cardi B, with no matching court documents found in Nassau County records.

Cardi B warned against dragging her family into false narratives and said she would not hesitate to respond with real evidence and documented cases of actual offenders if attacks continue. The rapper stated she doesn’t know why people like playing these games just to be fake mad when she posts about people who have real mugshots, real evidence, and real cases for rape. She demanded people stop playing with her and her family.

The incident carries particular tension given ongoing rivalry between Cardi B and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, whose husband Kenneth Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995. Petty pleaded guilty to attempted rape and served over four years in prison after being convicted for assaulting Jennifer Hough in 1994. Many fans believe supporters of Minaj, known as Barbz, were behind spreading the false allegations about Cardi’s father.

Cardi B has successfully defended herself in defamation cases previously. The rapper walked away victorious in a civil assault lawsuit in September when jurors rejected claims she cut a security guard’s face during an altercation at a Los Angeles doctor’s office in 2018. Following that ruling, she warned that future frivolous lawsuits would be met with countersuits to make plaintiffs pay for wasting her time.

The rapper also defended her boyfriend, National Football League (NFL) star Stefon Diggs, on the same day she addressed the false allegations about her father. Diggs faces charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery after his former personal chef alleged he choked and slapped her over a salary dispute in early December. Cardi posted screenshots claiming the chef never mentioned being touched during their daily conversations.

Carlos Almanzar immigrated from the Dominican Republic and worked as a taxi driver in New York, while Cardi’s mother Clara Almanzar is from Trinidad and Tobago and worked as a cashier. The Grammy winner has frequently spoken about how her mixed Caribbean heritage shaped her identity, often switching between English and Spanish in interviews and on social media.

Cardi B pointed out the obvious flaw in the allegation’s logic, noting that as an immigrant, her father would face immediate deportation if convicted of such a serious crime. She threatened legal action against anyone continuing to spread lies about her family. The rapper emphasized she has a proven track record of winning defamation lawsuits, suggesting anyone spreading false information should think twice.

The incident highlights growing concerns about artificial intelligence tools generating or appearing to generate false information that spreads rapidly on social media before corrections can be issued. Billboard reached out to xAI, X, and Elon Musk for comment on the fabricated screenshot attributed to Grok. The companies have not issued public statements addressing how the false screenshot came to be created or widely shared.

The rapper had previously addressed similar false rumors about her father in 2023, tweeting at that time that her father had never been arrested. The resurfacing of fabricated allegations prompted her more forceful response this week, where she made clear she would not tolerate continued attacks on her family through misinformation campaigns.

Social media users shared supportive messages in replies to Cardi’s posts, with many condemning the spread of false allegations involving serious crimes. Supporters emphasized that people lie to make themselves feel good and encouraged Cardi to continue focusing on her career and family. The incident demonstrates the challenges public figures face when false information spreads rapidly across social platforms before fact checking can catch up.

The controversy unfolded as tensions between fan bases of rival artists continue playing out on social media, with supporters sometimes crossing ethical lines by creating and spreading fabricated allegations. The case raises questions about platform responsibility for preventing spread of false information, particularly when it involves serious criminal allegations against private individuals who are not public figures.

Cardi B has emphasized throughout her career that while she engages in public feuds with fellow artists, family members especially parents remain off limits. She has made clear she distinguishes between commenting on public figures who choose careers in entertainment versus dragging relatives who never sought public attention into manufactured controversies.