Car rental firm launches electric vehicles on Ghana roads

WopeCar has introduced electric vehicle rentals to its fleet as the company marked its eighth anniversary, becoming an early adopter in Ghana’s emerging clean transport sector.

The move represents a significant shift for the car rental aggregator, which previously operated exclusively with fuel-powered vehicles.

The company added its first electric vehicle through a partnership with Ghanaian clients based in Sweden who own a Tesla. The couple decided to contribute their EV to WopeCar’s rental pool, supporting Ghana’s clean transport development while offering others EV experience without purchase commitments.

General Manager Sheena Sue Biney acknowledged the challenges of operating in Ghana’s transport market. “Operating a business in Ghana is hard. Being a car rental aggregator in itself is hard,” she said during the anniversary celebration.

The company has built its model around convenience and customer experience, working with more than 150 fleet partners. WopeCar allows individuals and businesses to access vehicles without ownership costs and maintenance responsibilities.

Will Senyo, co-founder of Impact Hub, views the EV introduction as culturally significant beyond fleet expansion. “I’m making a bet that WopeCar will be one of the best signals for whether this country can go EV or not,” he said.

Senyo argued that early adoption drives broader industry transformation. “The reason adoption matters is that once the culture shifts, infrastructure always catches up,” he explained, dismissing concerns about Ghana’s limited charging network.

The company positions its EV service to address multiple objectives. Environmental benefits include reduced emissions supporting Ghana’s carbon reduction targets. Economic accessibility removes high upfront EV costs while protecting customers from fuel price volatility.

Cultural signaling allows businesses and individuals to demonstrate sustainability commitments without major investments. This approach differentiates WopeCar from ride-hailing services by offering greater travel control and reliability.

Ghana’s EV adoption remains limited despite growing global momentum. Research involving nearly 1,000 drivers shows interest driven by environmental and economic benefits, but adoption faces obstacles including high costs, charging infrastructure gaps, and power supply reliability concerns.

Other startups like Wahu Mobility have found success with electric bikes, suggesting market appetite for clean mobility across vehicle categories. This indicates potential for broader electric transport adoption in Ghana’s market.

Biney envisions a future where customers routinely charge vehicles at home instead of purchasing fuel. “The future is electric,” she said, positioning WopeCar as an alternative to vehicle ownership for both individuals and businesses.

Senyo predicts that half of WopeCar’s fleet could become electric within two years. Such rapid transition could accelerate EV adoption across Ghana’s broader transport sector.