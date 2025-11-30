Capital Market Needs Long Term Stability Over Firefighting Approach, Economist Warns

Ghana’s capital market will remain shallow, underdeveloped and unattractive to investors unless government prioritizes long term macroeconomic stability over the short term firefighting approach that has shaped economic policy in recent years, according to an economist at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Dr Raziel Obeng Okoh made this central argument at a World Bank sponsored seminar on the future of Ghana’s capital markets hosted at the organization’s Accra office. The forum brought together representatives from the Ghana Securities Industry Association (GSIA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to analyze deep rooted challenges undermining market growth.

The economist said Ghana’s economic volatility continues to undermine investor confidence, the most critical ingredient for capital market growth. He noted that foreign investors exited the market in 2022 when the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted negative returns, adding that such shocks will keep repeating unless Ghana commits to macroeconomic discipline.

“Until we get the macro economy right, all other challenges at the micro level will worsen. We need a sustainable economic environment because its absence kills confidence. And once confidence is killed, there will be no investor interest,” Dr Obeng Okoh stressed.

The senior lecturer argued that Ghana must strike the right regulatory balance to foster market development. The SEC, he said, tightened rules after recent financial sector losses to protect investors. However, excessive regulation can stifle innovation and discourage new issuers from listing on the stock market.

“Regulation that is too low is a problem. When it is too much, you kill innovation and growth. There has to be a clear regulatory direction,” he explained.

Ghana’s limited number of issuers, lack of product diversity and low levels of financial innovation, he added, continue to constrain the market’s ability to expand. The market has not seen a significant Initial Public Offering since MTN Ghana’s landmark IPO in 2018, creating a six year drought in primary equity listings.

Dr Obeng Okoh revealed that Ghana’s market capitalization to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio currently stands at 11 percent, up from 8.5 percent in 2022 and 9.5 percent in 2024. However, any country below 20 percent is classified as an immature capital market.

“So from the 1990s to now, Ghana is still immature. We have not had a stable macroeconomic environment that gives investors confidence to do business and go to sleep,” he said.

The economist questioned Ghana’s pace of industrialization, noting that globally, manufacturing and services dominate stock exchanges, accounting for about 30 percent and the rest respectively. Ghana’s listing profile mirrors this trend, but he argued that the country’s industrial base remains too weak to support a vibrant market.

“If you look at the listed entities, many are in manufacturing and services. But have we really industrialized? It’s a slow one,” he observed.

The seminar highlighted several structural challenges facing Ghana’s capital market. Outstanding corporate debt securities on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) plummeted 95 percent between January and July 2025, falling from 919.89 million instruments to just 44.2 million. Meanwhile, government securities continue to dominate the market, with Treasury outstandings reaching 265.8 billion cedis compared to just 8.38 billion cedis in corporate issuances as of October 2025.

The GSE currently lists 42 equities from 37 companies, far below the numbers seen in comparable African markets. Despite occasional strong performances from individual stocks, overall market capitalization stood at 166.7 billion cedis as of November 2025, reflecting limited new listings and constrained investor participation.

Ms Eugenia Basheer of the GSIA noted that the Ghana Stock Exchange had been largely flat for years, a direct reflection of broader economic conditions. She said unsustainable macroeconomics killed investor confidence necessary for market growth, with the capital market facing competition from government debt as market players were drawn to risk free Treasury bills offering returns as high as 20 percent in many periods.

Dr Obeng Okoh concluded with a call for policymakers to move away from short term fixes and commit to structural reforms that will stabilize the economy, deepen industry, expand private sector participation and create a truly functional capital market.

“We have to stop this firefighting, short term approach. We must focus on the things that matter,” he said.

Responding to concerns raised at the forum, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Acting Director General of the SEC, assured stakeholders that the forthcoming Securities Industry Bill would correct structural weaknesses. He said the new legislation, expected to be passed by the end of 2026, includes provisions that allow board members to overlap their terms during political transitions, ensuring continuity and preventing regulatory paralysis.

The government has repeatedly pledged to list state owned enterprises (SOEs) including Ghana Commercial Bank and Tema Oil Refinery, but these commitments have not materialized. Political resistance, valuation challenges and concerns about losing control have stalled the privatization agenda. However, the market is anticipating two listings in the financial and manufacturing segments.

Comparative data from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) showed Ghana’s cumulative net capital issuance to GDP ratio remains significantly below high performing markets such as Vietnam, where issuance has climbed steadily and now far surpasses most sub Saharan African benchmarks. By contrast, Ghana’s upward trend is gradual and relatively shallow, suggesting the country has not capitalized on global momentum that lifted capital markets in peer economies.

The IFC dataset, covering more than 80,000 firms worldwide including 20,000 across 106 low and middle income countries, showed that since 1990, firms in these economies have generated over four trillion United States dollars in cumulative net capital issuance. Financing through capital markets increased fourfold in middle income countries and eightfold in low income countries between 2000 and 2022.

Ghana’s own experience has been shaped by macroeconomic instability, exchange rate fluctuations, and legacy effects of the 2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), all factors that have suppressed investor appetite and tightened balance sheets. The DDEP particularly damaged confidence among domestic institutional investors who suffered significant losses.

Stakeholders at the forum agreed that revitalizing Ghana’s dormant capital market will require a combination of macroeconomic stability, regulatory reforms, stronger investor protection and deliberate efforts to encourage private sector participation. Ms Eugenia Amoo of the GSE pointed out the need for a more flexible regulatory framework for capital raising, arguing that laws should not impose the same compliance burdens on small issuers as they do on billion cedi transactions.

A company looking to raise 10 million cedis must have a simple process compared to one seeking a billion cedis, she explained. Nelson Dartey, Deputy Director General of the SEC, stressed the importance of maintaining continuity in regulatory oversight to prevent future disruptions. The new Act is designed to fix gaps exposed by past crises and build a more robust industry framework that can sustain the market for the next five decades, he stated.

The debt market’s heavy skew toward government securities reflects Ghana’s large fiscal deficits and public sector borrowing requirements that crowd out private issuers. With government offering risk free returns exceeding 20 percent on Treasury bills and bonds in many periods, corporate borrowers struggle to attract investor interest at competitive rates.

The contrast with regional peers is striking. While Ghana’s capital market capitalisation to GDP ratio hovers around 11 percent, countries with more developed markets maintain ratios well above 50 percent, indicating mature and functioning capital markets that effectively channel savings into productive investment.

Dr Obeng Okoh’s call for long term thinking and structural reforms resonates with a growing consensus among financial sector experts that Ghana’s capital market challenges cannot be addressed through piecemeal interventions. The market requires comprehensive policy reforms backed by sustained macroeconomic discipline to restore investor confidence and unlock its potential as an engine for private sector growth and job creation.

The seminar underscored that Ghana’s capital market development remains inextricably linked to broader economic management. Without addressing fundamental macroeconomic instability, efforts to deepen the market through regulatory changes alone will likely prove insufficient to attract the sustained investor participation needed for genuine market transformation.