Capemay Properties Supports Breast Cancer Fight

CapeMay Properties, a prestigious real estate developer and the force behind The Signature Apartments, has officially launched a long-term partnership with the Breast Cancer Unit of the Department of Surgery at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital by making its first donation to support women battling breast cancer.

This contribution is part of CapeMay’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, launched during its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Drive in October. The company aims to contribute to life-saving interventions and raise awareness around early detection and treatment of breast cancer among Ghanaian women.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on behalf of Mrs. Eunice Adjei Bonsu (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Pierre Andrew Kriegler (General Manager of CapeMay Properties), highlighted the company’s commitment to meaningful impact:

“At CapeMay, we believe our success must translate into meaningful change for the communities we serve. Supporting the Breast Cancer Unit is not just a one-off gesture it’s a commitment to stand with women battling breast cancer and to help create access to timely care and treatment.”

Kriegler further emphasized that this donation marks the beginning of an enduring partnership. Each year, a portion of proceeds from CapeMay property sales will be donated to the Breast Cancer Unit to help improve the quality of care and outcomes for patients.

As part of the initiative, CapeMay will also:

Collaborate with the Unit to identify special cases requiring urgent surgical intervention

Assist in equipping the department with critical medical tools and supplies and

Engage clients and partners in future fundraising and support efforts

Officials from the Department of Surgery at Korle-Bu expressed deep appreciation for the gesture and commended CapeMay’s commitment to making a lasting impact in the fight against Breast Cancer.

About CapeMay Properties

CapeMay Properties is a leading real estate developer in Ghana and a subsidiary of Kasapreko Company Limited. The company specializes in property sales, leasing, facilities management, and real estate investment, delivering 360-degree solutions for homeowners and investors.

CapeMay’s signature developments include:

The Signature Apartments

Park Ridge

Selton Skye – set to become Ghana’s tallest exclusive residential development, located in North Dzorwulu

With a solid reputation for excellence, innovation, and reliability, CapeMay continues to redefine modern urban living and establish itself as the go-to full-service real estate company in Ghana.

Media Contact:

CapeMay Properties

📞 ‪+233 27 013 4449

🌐 www.capemaypropertiesgh.com

✉ [email protected]