Cape Town Tourism Investment Summit Returns in April 2026

The Africa Tourism Investment Conference returns to Cape Town on April 14, 2026, bringing together investors, developers, and hospitality leaders for what organizers describe as one of the continent’s premier gatherings focused on catalyzing sustainable tourism investment across Africa.

Held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre as part of World Travel Market Africa, the conference is produced in partnership with global real estate and investment leader JLL Africa. Industry strategist Gillian Saunders will again direct the event, which has established itself as a key platform connecting governments, development finance institutions, private capital, and tourism operators.

The full-day conference promises actionable insights designed to facilitate cross-sector collaboration and unlock financing for tourism projects. With Africa’s hospitality sector attracting growing international investor interest, the gathering aims to bridge the gap between opportunity and capital deployment across the continent’s diverse tourism markets.

“Investment is the lifeblood of transformational tourism,” Saunders said. “ATIC goes beyond traditional conferencing – we’re connecting key role players, including governments, banks, DFIs, developers, and private capital, across the tourism value chain – all aligned around one goal: unlocking the power of Africa’s tourism sector.”

JLL’s involvement reflects the conference’s strategic positioning within global investment circles. The firm will deploy two senior executives to headline the conference agenda: Wayne Godwin, CEO of JLL Africa, and Bernadine Galliver, Head of Tourism Advisory for Middle East and Africa. Their expertise spans mixed-use tourism investments, real estate development, and destination planning.

“This partnership with JLL strengthens the bridge between opportunity and capital,” said Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director for Travel, Tourism and RX Africa Marketing. “Their experience across mixed-use tourism investments, real estate, and destination building will provide attendees with a much-needed edge when developing or scaling projects.”

The speaker lineup features prominent African and international voices from across the tourism investment spectrum. Tim Harris, an economic development advisor and former CEO of Wesgro, South Africa’s tourism and trade promotion agency, will share perspectives on public sector catalysts for tourism growth. Kelvin Watt, Chairman of Nielsen Sports SA, brings expertise on media monetization in sports tourism, an increasingly important revenue stream for destination marketing.

Paul Jordaan, Executive Director and Co-Founder of ENVI Lodges, represents the eco-lodge development sector, while Daniel Silke from Political Futures Consulting will address political risk considerations that shape investment decisions across African markets. Paul Gardiner, Director at Mantis Group and Founder of Terra Nova Create, offers practical insights from developing and operating hospitality properties, and John Gibson, CEO of Chobe Holdings Limited, will discuss regional investment case studies.

The diversity of perspectives reflects Africa’s complex tourism investment landscape, where opportunities must be evaluated against infrastructure constraints, regulatory environments, political stability considerations, and market access challenges. Successful projects typically require navigating multiple stakeholder interests while maintaining financial viability and sustainability standards.

Conference programming includes deep-dive panel discussions featuring private and public sector leaders, with sessions underpinned by global and local market data. Attendees gain exclusive access to WTM Africa’s main exhibition floor, providing networking opportunities beyond formal conference sessions.

The premium, paid-entry format targets tourism professionals serious about converting vision into viable ventures. Early bird pricing stands at R1,250 per person excluding VAT through year end, positioning the conference as accessible for emerging developers while maintaining a professional caliber that attracts institutional investors and established operators.

“The African tourism investment conversation is no longer peripheral – it’s central to the continent’s economic development,” De Jager noted. “ATIC provides the platform where deals are sparked, feasibility is debated, and impact-driven investment takes root.”

Africa’s tourism sector has demonstrated resilience and growth potential despite global economic headwinds. The continent offers diverse attractions spanning wildlife safaris, beach destinations, cultural heritage sites, adventure tourism, and emerging urban experiences. However, realizing this potential requires substantial capital investment in accommodation, transportation infrastructure, tourism facilities, and destination marketing.

Investment into alternative commercial property sectors including hospitality grew 50% in South Africa during 2024, according to JLL research, reflecting renewed investor confidence following political and economic uncertainties. This momentum suggests growing appetite for tourism-related real estate across the region, though investment patterns remain uneven across countries and property types.

Global hotel investment volume is projected to increase 15% to 25% in 2025, with investors showing particular interest in urban markets driven by group, business, and international travel recovery. While these global trends favor established gateway cities, Africa’s secondary and tertiary destinations require targeted investment strategies that address unique market conditions and development challenges.

Development finance institutions play crucial roles in African tourism investment, often providing patient capital, technical assistance, and risk mitigation that enables private sector participation. Understanding how to structure transactions that blend commercial and development finance remains essential for projects in emerging markets where traditional banking finance proves difficult to secure.

The conference timing positions it strategically within the tourism industry calendar. April falls before peak northern hemisphere travel planning seasons, allowing investors, operators, and destination marketers to forge relationships and explore opportunities ahead of busy operational periods. The Cape Town location provides natural appeal, showcasing South Africa’s tourism infrastructure and hospitality standards.

Previous ATIC gatherings have facilitated meaningful connections between capital sources and investment opportunities, though quantifying specific deals resulting from conference engagement remains challenging. The value often emerges gradually as relationships mature, due diligence progresses, and financing structures come together over months or years following initial introductions.

For African governments and tourism authorities, conferences like ATIC provide platforms for marketing investment opportunities, explaining regulatory frameworks, and demonstrating commitment to tourism sector development. Credible engagement with international investors requires professional presentation, transparent processes, and follow-through on commitments made during marketing efforts.

The conference represents one element within a broader ecosystem of tourism investment activities across Africa. Regional development banks, bilateral investment programs, private equity funds focused on emerging markets, and family offices exploring African opportunities all contribute capital and expertise. Coordinating these diverse sources requires platforms that facilitate dialogue and deal flow.