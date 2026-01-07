Cape Town Summit Targets Africa’s Infrastructure Corridor Financing Gap

Major stakeholders in African infrastructure development will gather in Cape Town from 2 to 3 March to address how better project preparation can unlock billions in stalled continental investments.

The Infrastructure Africa Business Forum brings together government leaders, project developers, investors, development finance institutions (DFIs), and private sector stakeholders for focused discussions on transforming project concepts into bankable opportunities. The central theme explores how early-stage project structuring drives both financial viability and measurable impact across Africa’s corridors.

Nearly 100 million Africans gained electricity access over the past decade, yet more than 600 million still lack reliable power. This gap highlights the urgent need for improved infrastructure planning across transport, energy, logistics, water, and digital sectors. Energy captures 41 percent of private capital deal volume and 57 percent of deal value in Africa between 2012 and 2023, demonstrating where investor attention currently concentrates.

Forum organizers emphasize that robust feasibility studies, risk mitigation strategies, regulatory alignment, and structured development processes remain essential to closing Africa’s project financing gap. The programme examines best practices in project structuring, blended finance mechanisms, public-private partnerships (PPPs), and how DFIs can reduce investment risks in corridor-based projects.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creates a single market spanning 1.3 billion people across the world’s second largest continent. Infrastructure planning that aligns with AfCFTA objectives, industrial zones, and export-led growth strategies forms a core discussion point. Participants will explore how cross-border infrastructure coordination and regional trade corridor development can support continental integration goals.

Managing Director Liz Hart describes Infrastructure Africa 2026 as a crucial platform for connecting stakeholders, mobilizing investment, and driving delivery of bankable projects. The event moves beyond policy dialogue to foster action-driven partnerships advancing Africa’s infrastructure pipeline from initial concept through to construction phase.

Ministers, policymakers, project sponsors, investors, engineering procurement construction firms, and advisors attend the two-day forum at Cape Town International Convention Centre. Sessions focus on creating measurable economic, social, and environmental impact while attracting long-term private capital to well-prepared projects.

By strengthening project preparation as the foundation of bankability, the forum aims to position Africa’s infrastructure corridors as catalysts for trade expansion, industrialization, job creation, and inclusive economic growth across the continent.