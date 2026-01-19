Cape Town Summit Targets African Infrastructure Investment

Infrastructure development advocates are positioning a March conference in Cape Town as a critical platform for converting Africa’s massive infrastructure needs into bankable projects attracting private capital and multilateral financing.

The Infrastructure Africa 2026 Conference and Exhibition takes place March 2 through 3 at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), convening governments, financiers, developers and private sector leaders to unlock opportunities accelerating infrastructure led growth across the continent. The event operates as a leading platform dedicated to advancing investment, partnerships and delivery across Africa’s infrastructure landscape.

Liz Hart, Managing Director of Infrastructure Africa, characterized the gathering as providing a crucial platform for connecting stakeholders, mobilizing investment and driving delivery of bankable projects that will define Africa’s future. The event features high level panels, business networking and exhibitions showcasing infrastructure solutions plus investment opportunities across the continent.

Africa’s infrastructure gap represents one of the continent’s most significant challenges while simultaneously presenting its greatest opportunities. Closing this gap holds potential for unlocking productivity, strengthening regional integration, supporting industrialization and lifting millions from poverty. The African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates the continent requires approximately 170 billion dollars annually in infrastructure financing, creating unprecedented investment opportunities across energy, transport, digital and logistics sectors.

Infrastructure Africa addresses complexities of translating ambition into delivery by facilitating dialogue around project preparation, blended finance mechanisms, public private partnerships and regulatory reform. The platform provides space where governments can present credible pipelines, investors identify bankable opportunities and partners collaborate to overcome delivery barriers. The focus extends beyond building infrastructure to ensuring sustainability, resilience and future fitness.

The conference operates in co location with Africa Energy Indaba, creating powerful convergence of energy and infrastructure stakeholders. Together, the two platforms provide single, integrated spaces where capital meets policy and projects move from vision to implementation. Energy infrastructure spanning generation, grids, gas and renewables underpins every other infrastructure sector. Without reliable power, transport systems stall, industries falter and communities suffer deprivation.

Recent data shows nearly 100 million people across Africa gained electricity access over the past decade, yet more than 600 million Africans still lack reliable power, representing over 80 percent of the world’s energy deprived population. The continent’s renewable energy capacity reached approximately 67 gigawatts (GW) in 2024, with South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia leading expansion. South Africa alone has more than tripled its renewable capacity since 2015.

Energy captures 41 percent of private capital deal volume and 57 percent of deal value in African infrastructure between 2012 and 2023. Solar and wind account for nearly two thirds of installed renewable capacity. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creating a single market of 1.4 billion people, infrastructure serves as the backbone enabling trade, industrialization and sustainable development.

The gathering aligns with momentum from South Africa’s Group of 20 (G20) presidency throughout 2025. At the heart of the G20 agenda sat the Ubuntu Legacy Initiative, a landmark effort designed to drive cross border infrastructure expansion in Africa. Launched under the Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) and backed by the African Development Bank, World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the initiative centers on a Toolkit for Developing Cross Border Infrastructure helping nations overcome barriers to planning, financing and implementing complex regional projects.

The IWG’s final meeting, held in Cape Town during September 2025, reaffirmed priorities around building investable pipelines, scaling blended finance solutions and delivering transformative regional infrastructure. Infrastructure Africa 2026 provides strategic platforms to translate Ubuntu initiative ambitions into action by hosting deep dives into the Toolkit’s four pillars: data, pipeline generation, governance and innovative financing.

The summit aims to mobilize blended finance through scaled up private sector participation via de risking instruments. The event brings together multilateral development banks (MDBs), insurers, guarantee providers and African governments to structure blended finance deals spurring real infrastructure investment. Hart emphasized the conference represents more than just industry gathering, serving as the venue where Africa’s G20 legacy becomes real infrastructure on the ground.

Infrastructure development accelerates across Africa driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, industrial ambition and urgent needs to modernize economies. Roads, ports, railways, power networks, water systems and digital infrastructure no longer simply enable development but constitute foundations of Africa’s economic future. From transport corridors connecting landlocked countries to global markets through energy infrastructure powering factories and communities, infrastructure investment drives economic resilience and long term growth while creating jobs, improving service delivery and building systems allowing businesses to scale.

The platform places strong emphasis on inclusive growth, recognizing infrastructure must support social development alongside economic expansion. From climate resilient systems to smart technologies, solutions highlighted build long term value for African citizens. Beyond balance sheets and megawatts, infrastructure ultimately concerns people through access to clean water, reliable transport, affordable energy and digital connectivity enabling education, healthcare, commerce and opportunity in both cities and rural communities.

The event program includes Project Investment Showcases featuring bankable and near bankable opportunities across critical economic sectors, plus Financing Insight Sessions offering perspectives from development finance institutions (DFIs), institutional investors and private capital platforms. Attendees include ministers, Chief Executive Officers, project sponsors, DFIs and global financiers working to unlock new pathways for capital deployment.

Recent Southern African Development Community (SADC) initiatives demonstrate how infrastructure drives regional integration and opens new trade routes. The Beitbridge Border Post modernization, Kazungula Bridge and ongoing energy transmission projects under the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) exemplify infrastructure catalyzing connectivity. The forum explores financing mechanisms for bankable regional projects, public private partnerships accelerating delivery, energy and water plus transport and information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure priorities across SADC, and climate resilient infrastructure with green investment opportunities.

With Africa’s urban population expected to double by 2050, demand for sustainable and resilient infrastructure will surge dramatically. The gathering provides platforms connecting project sponsors and investors to unlock capital flows delivering tangible impact. Hart added that SADC’s infrastructure progress remains real, but scaling up requires stronger collaboration, innovation and financing partnerships.

Infrastructure does not exist in silos. Power networks must align with transport routes, water systems must support industrial zones and digital infrastructure must enable smart cities and modern economies. Recognizing this interdependence, Infrastructure Africa facilitates comprehensive approaches addressing multiple sectors simultaneously through integrated planning and coordinated investment.

Transport corridors connecting cities rumble with increased traffic. Trains link businesses across the continent. Power stations light up countries while technology makes tomorrow happen today. Water drops bring hope and health to remote villages. This represents the sound of infrastructure, the rhythm of progress, the ring of prosperity and the promise of opportunity.

The African giant stirs, with infrastructure positioned at the center of its awakening. As governments, investors and developers look toward the next decade of growth, the need for collaboration has never been greater. Infrastructure Africa stands as a convening point for those shaping Africa’s future, a platform where ideas become partnerships and partnerships become projects transforming economies.

Projects must be well prepared, risks must be mitigated and financing structures must align with both public priorities and private capital requirements. The conference addresses these challenges through structured engagements, insights and targeted project showcases aimed at improving bankability, strengthening partnerships and supporting development of cross border infrastructure corridors.

Participants gain insight into emerging trends, bankability requirements, sectoral priorities and cross border opportunities. With infrastructure central to job creation, industrialization and economic resilience, the gathering influences investment decisions and accelerates infrastructure pipelines. By bringing together regional and global leaders, the event fosters partnerships capable of driving Africa’s next era of growth.

Africa’s infrastructure transformation unfolds through combination of demographic trends, regulatory reforms and sustained investor interest. With billions in annual financing needs, the continent offers unmatched opportunities for investors seeking long term, socially impactful and commercially viable projects. Infrastructure Africa 2026 serves as essential platform for advancing these developments through facilitating collaboration, strengthening institutional capacity and promoting sustainable infrastructure rollouts.