Cape Town Revives Hillclimb Racing After Six-Decade Absence

Hillclimb racing returns to Cape Town on October 25-26, 2025, ending a 63-year silence on the Mother City’s roads as Speed Classic Cape Town transforms Philip Kgosana Drive into a 1.8-kilometer racing circuit beneath Table Mountain’s iconic backdrop.

The event marks the resurrection of a motorsport tradition that began in 1912 and thrived for five decades before ending in 1962 due to stricter traffic regulations and increased urban congestion. The last Camps Bay hillclimb was reportedly held in 1962, leaving Cape Town’s racing heritage dormant until this weekend’s revival.

Nearly 150 of South Africa’s most sophisticated racing machines will compete across two distinct categories during the weekend celebration. Saturday’s Classic Car showcase will feature vintage motorsport jewels representing decades of automotive engineering excellence, while Sunday’s King of the Mountain competition brings modern supercars and high-performance vehicles together for the ultimate speed challenge.

Garth Mackintosh, Event Director for Speed Classic Cape Town, selected Philip Kgosana Drive for its natural racing characteristics and stunning visual appeal. The venue offers sweeping corners that allow high-speed competition while providing the return road infrastructure essential for efficient race operations.

Historical records show Cape Town’s original hillclimb events featured legendary moments, including a 1936 performance where a Bugatti Type 59 completed the Camps Bay course in just 53.4 seconds. The tradition survived World War Two interruptions, resuming in 1946 when Roddy Turner claimed victory in his 747cc Austin in the up-to-1000cc class.

Modern safety protocols represent a dramatic evolution from the sport’s early days, when drivers raced without seat belts, fireproof suits, or crash helmets while spectators stood mere meters from speeding vehicles with no protective barriers. Today’s event incorporates comprehensive safety measures approved by Motorsport South Africa (MSA).

Safety remains paramount, with Motorsport South Africa-approved courses, Formula E-grade barriers, and experienced disaster management teams, ensuring spectator protection while maintaining the excitement of close proximity to racing action. The same barrier systems used during Cape Town’s Formula E race in 2023 will separate spectators from the racing circuit.

City of Cape Town officials have provided extensive logistical support through Traffic Services and Disaster Management departments, demonstrating municipal commitment to the event’s success. This cooperation reflects recognition of motorsport’s potential economic and tourism benefits for the region.

The 1.8-kilometer course features a 150.1-meter elevation gain, creating significant technical challenges for drivers navigating the mountain road’s natural contours. Philip Kgosana Drive’s existing infrastructure provides ideal conditions for time trial competition while showcasing Cape Town’s natural beauty.

Event organizers emphasize accessibility as a core objective, positioning Speed Classic Cape Town to broaden motorsport appeal among South African audiences. The central location and comprehensive spectator facilities aim to attract both dedicated racing enthusiasts and curious newcomers to the sport.

More than 150 of SA’s pinnacle racing machines will battle for the King of the Mountain title, representing the cream of South African motorsport talent across multiple vehicle categories. This diverse field ensures varied competition throughout both days of racing.

The event structure balances heritage celebration with contemporary competition, acknowledging Cape Town’s rich motorsport history while establishing new traditions for future generations. Weekend activities include a race village, grandstand seating, live timing feeds, and family-friendly entertainment zones.

Competitive hillclimb racing’s return to Cape Town coincides with renewed interest in motorsport tourism across South Africa. The Western Cape’s scenic landscapes provide natural advantages for attracting both local and international racing audiences seeking unique automotive experiences.

Technical specifications reveal the challenging nature of Philip Kgosana Drive’s layout, with drivers required to master elevation changes, cornering sequences, and precise throttle control to achieve competitive times. The time trial format eliminates wheel-to-wheel racing risks while emphasizing pure driving skill.

Industry observers suggest Speed Classic Cape Town could establish itself as a premier motorsport destination, potentially rivaling established events like the Knysna-based Simola Hillclimb. The Cape Town venue’s urban accessibility and tourist infrastructure provide significant competitive advantages.

Looking beyond the inaugural weekend, organizers express confidence in the event’s sustainability and growth potential. The combination of historical significance, modern safety standards, and spectacular setting positions Speed Classic Cape Town as a cornerstone of South African motorsport calendar.

The revival represents more than racing resumption; it symbolizes Cape Town’s motorsport heritage awakening after six decades of silence, bringing together past traditions with contemporary automotive excellence beneath Africa’s most recognizable mountain.