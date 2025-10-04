Cape Town Revives Hillclimb Racing After Six-Decade Absence

The sound of high-performance engines will echo through Cape Town’s city bowl this weekend as hillclimb racing returns to the Mother City after more than 60 years away.

Speed Classic Cape Town takes over Philip Kgosana Drive on 25-26 October, transforming the scenic route into a 1.8-kilometre racing circuit where historic vehicles and modern supercars will compete against the clock. It’s the first time competitive hillclimb racing has happened in Cape Town since the early 1960s, marking a significant moment for South Africa’s motorsport community.

Saturday’s programme celebrates automotive heritage, with classic cars tackling the course in a showcase of engineering from bygone eras. Sunday shifts focus to raw speed during the King of the Mountain competition, where contemporary performance machines will battle for the fastest time up a route that climbs more than 150 metres with Table Mountain as backdrop.

Around 150 drivers are registered across both days, with roughly half travelling from outside Cape Town. Some competitors are coming from as far as Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands, underlining the event’s international appeal despite being a debut edition.

“Cape Town has a proud, long-standing motorsport culture, and the City is always keen to support platforms that encourage its growth,” said Alderman JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

The event carries backing from both the City of Cape Town and Motorsport South Africa (MSA), giving it official sanction and infrastructure support that organizers hope will make it sustainable long-term. That institutional endorsement matters for an event that will close a major urban route for an entire weekend.

Organizers project around 10,000 spectators will attend over the two days, bringing mechanics, support crews, local food vendors and entertainment into the mix. Those numbers translate into economic activity that extends beyond ticket sales.

Smith highlighted motorsport’s broader financial footprint in the Western Cape, noting the sector generates approximately R350-million annually while supporting thousands of jobs across manufacturing, trading, servicing, repairs and parts distribution. It’s an ecosystem that depends on events like this to maintain visibility and attract new participants.

The comparison to other motorsport events in the region demonstrates the potential financial impact. Cape Town’s E-Prix Formula E race in 2023 generated over R1-billion in economic activity according to a Nielsen Sports report, while also securing nearly R70-million in global media value. The annual Simola Hillclimb in Knysna reportedly generated R52-million in visitor spending in 2025, with hotels and guesthouses reporting significantly higher occupancy during the event period.

Whether Speed Classic Cape Town can reach those benchmarks remains to be seen, but event director Garth Mackintosh isn’t hiding his ambitions. He wants this to become an annual fixture at the end of October as Cape Town transitions into its summer events season.

“We want this event to grow in size and stature in years to come, increase our international competitor base, and cement ourselves in the collective consciousness of the international motoring fraternity,” Mackintosh said.

The timing makes strategic sense. Cape Town hosts over 1,200 events annually, which collectively contribute nearly R4-billion to the economy according to official figures. Late October sits just before the peak summer tourist season, potentially offering visitors another reason to book trips slightly earlier.

Philip Kgosana Drive presents particular advantages as a racing venue. The road features sweeping corners that allow for high speeds, it’s overlooked by Table Mountain creating dramatic visuals for media coverage, and it includes a return road that lets vehicles circle back to pit areas after their timed runs. Those logistical elements matter for making the event operationally feasible.

But hosting motorsport in an urban environment also brings challenges. Road closures affect local residents and businesses, noise levels will spike considerably, and safety requirements demand extensive barriers and marshaling. The fact that both the City and MSA are supporting the event suggests those concerns have been addressed, at least to official satisfaction.

The revival of hillclimb racing in Cape Town connects to a tradition that dates back more than a century. Drivers competed on Signal Hill starting in 1912, making Cape Town one of South Africa’s original motorsport venues. That history gives the current event cultural resonance beyond just being another racing weekend.

What happens after this year’s edition will likely depend on execution. Motorsport events live or die based on safety records, spectator experience, competitor satisfaction and whether projected economic benefits materialize. If Speed Classic Cape Town delivers on those fronts, it could indeed establish itself as an annual fixture.

The event also plays into broader efforts to position Cape Town as a destination for premium sporting and cultural events that attract international visitors and media attention. In a competitive tourism market, signature events create differentiation and generate coverage that conventional marketing campaigns can’t match.

When the engines fall silent on Sunday evening and Philip Kgosana Drive reopens for Monday’s commute, the real test begins. Organizers will be counting attendance figures, measuring economic impact, and gauging whether the weekend generated enough momentum to justify a repeat performance in 2026.

For now, Cape Town’s motorsport community is simply celebrating the return of a racing format that disappeared from the city more than 60 years ago. Whether that return becomes permanent depends on what happens over the next two days.