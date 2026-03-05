Cape Town Mayor Backs WTM Africa Tourism Awards as Deadline Nears

Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has added his voice to calls for tourism businesses across Africa to submit their entries for the 2026 World Travel Market (WTM) Africa Responsible Tourism Awards before the March 20 deadline, with just 15 days remaining for applicants to make their case.

“As a city that has built such a strong global reputation as a travel destination, we understand very well the value that tourism holds for our economy,” Hill-Lewis said, adding that sustainable management of tourism, community benefit, and preservation of natural resources were central to why the awards matter to Cape Town.

The awards, free to enter and open to businesses of all sizes including individual entrepreneurs and startups, span six categories: local economic benefits, diversity equity and inclusion, nature positive initiatives, championing cultural diversity, adapting to climate change, and regenerative tourism. Gold and Silver awards will be presented alongside a special One to Watch accolade for emerging concepts already showing early impact.

Winners will be announced on April 14 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) during WTM Africa 2026, which runs from April 13 to 15.

Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director at RX Africa, the event organiser, said the awards remain a leading platform for businesses that are not just talking about sustainability but actively driving it. Professor Harold Goodwin, WTM’s Responsible Tourism Advisor, noted that Gold winners at WTM Africa are automatically entered into the Global Responsible Tourism Awards, placing African initiatives on an international stage alongside counterparts from Latin America, Europe, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

Nomination forms and full category details are available on the WTM Africa website, with all completed applications submitted online through the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) global platform.