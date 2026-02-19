Cape Town Hosts Africa’s Biggest Infrastructure Deal Room in March

Africa’s infrastructure investment crisis is set to take centre stage in Cape Town next month as Infrastructure Africa opens its doors on 2 and 3 March 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), positioning itself as the continent’s most concentrated gathering of project owners, financiers, and development institutions ahead of a period of intense capital mobilisation activity.

The two-day conference arrives with the African Development Bank (AfDB) estimating that Africa requires between USD 130 billion and USD 170 billion annually in infrastructure investment to meet its development needs. The continent currently spends between USD 75 billion and USD 80 billion per year, leaving a persistent annual gap that economists have linked to an estimated USD 500 billion in lost gross domestic product (GDP), 74 million jobs, and one million lives every year.

Lerato D. Mataboge, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission (AUC), will deliver the keynote address at the conference, signalling the level of continental institutional engagement that organisers have secured for the 2026 edition. The event draws ministers, government agencies, development finance institutions (DFIs), institutional investors, private equity funds, engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, and project preparation entities to a single venue with a deliberate focus on bankable projects and structured investment pipelines rather than broad policy discussion.

The conference takes place alongside the 18th Africa Energy Indaba, scheduled for 3 to 5 March also at the CTICC, making early March 2026 an exceptionally dense period for infrastructure deal-making in Cape Town. Key conference themes include project preparation, de-risking strategies, innovative financing mechanisms such as public-private partnerships (PPPs) and blended finance, corridor development, and alignment with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) goals and sustainable development priorities.

South Africa’s domestic infrastructure agenda provides additional context for the timing. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent State of the Nation Address (SONA) reaffirmed infrastructure as a cornerstone of economic recovery and committed to more than R1 trillion in planned public infrastructure investment over the next three years. The government also announced a stronger emphasis on PPPs and regulatory reform designed to attract private capital at scale.

For investors and project developers, the practical appeal of Infrastructure Africa lies in its pitch as a transaction-enabling environment rather than a conventional conference. The event is designed to connect industry stakeholders, provide leading-edge information, promote investment and expansion, and facilitate business development around Africa’s infrastructure needs.