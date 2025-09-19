Cape Town Deploys Africa’s Largest Electric Bus Hub

South Africa’s ambitious electric public transport initiative reached a critical milestone with the deployment of Africa’s largest electric bus charging infrastructure, supporting 120 electric buses expected to be operational by December 2025. The project positions Cape Town as a continental leader in sustainable urban mobility while demonstrating the commercial viability of electric public transport in developing economies.

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS), which has already deployed the first 20 buses from China, will phase in the remaining 100 throughout 2025, marking the culmination of four years of intensive testing and planning. The initiative represents approximately 10 percent electrification of the company’s total fleet, which remains predominantly diesel-powered.

Autel Energy’s MaxiCharger Direct Current (DC) Fast technology, operating between 150-240 kilowatts, anchors the charging infrastructure at Cape Town’s Arrowgate Depot. The facility currently operates 30 charging units, expanding to 50 by year-end through a solar-grid hybrid system that maximizes renewable energy integration while ensuring operational reliability.

The 12.5-meter-long electric buses feature lithium iron phosphate batteries and incorporate BYD’s six-in-one controller, which integrates six critical components into a single compact module for enhanced efficiency and reliability. Each bus carries 65 passengers with a range of up to 240 kilometers per charge, sufficient for typical urban route requirements.

The environmental impact proves substantial, with projections indicating the elimination of 18,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to removing more than 4,000 cars from Cape Town’s roads. The province’s transport sector accounts for 28 percent of its carbon emissions, making it a high priority for the Western Cape Government’s climate action strategy.

Mike Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of STS Tech Group, which partnered with Autel Energy on implementation, emphasized the technical achievement. The charging infrastructure features 98 percent efficiency ratings, multiple connector options including Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO, and GB/T standards, plus weatherproof protection designed for Africa’s demanding climate conditions.

The project’s financial model addresses a critical challenge in African infrastructure development: sustainable funding mechanisms that don’t depend solely on government resources. BYD’s agreement with Golden Arrow, a 163-year-old premier bus operator, demonstrates private sector confidence in electric vehicle viability within South African market conditions.

Kemin Zuo, Regional Director of Autel India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) DMCC, positioned the initiative within broader continental trends. Autel Energy operates in more than 70 countries with over one million chargers shipped worldwide, providing DC charging solutions ranging from 50 kilowatts to 1.44 megawatt-level ultra-fast systems.

The Cape Town deployment occurs as African cities increasingly prioritize air quality improvements and energy security. The shift to electric vehicles in public transport is considered critical to achieving sustainable urban development across the continent, with potential replication in other major African metropolitan areas.

Technical specifications include IP65-rated weatherproof protection, Autel Cloud integration for remote monitoring and diagnostics, plus 27-inch interactive screens for user-friendly operation and public information display. The modular architecture enables scalable power expansion and simplified maintenance protocols.

The delivery schedule follows intensive international observations and innovative partnerships, with the remaining 100 buses to be delivered throughout 2025. This phased approach allows for operational adjustments and system optimization based on real-world performance data.

The initiative’s success could influence transport electrification policies across Sub-Saharan Africa, where many cities struggle with air pollution, fuel import costs, and aging diesel bus fleets. The combination of renewable energy integration, private sector partnership, and proven technology creates a replicable model for similar urban environments.

The charging infrastructure’s renewable energy capability addresses another critical factor: grid stability and energy costs. Solar-grid hybrid operation reduces dependency on conventional electricity while lowering operational expenses, improving the long-term financial sustainability of electric public transport systems.

This development coincides with increased international focus on climate finance for developing nations, positioning Cape Town’s experience as potential evidence for scaling electric vehicle infrastructure across emerging economies where traditional funding models often prove insufficient.