Cape Town Becomes Africa’s Deal Capital for One Week in March

Two major investment summits converge at the CTICC as Ghana seeks partners for its energy and transport infrastructure gaps

Cape Town will host the highest concentration of African infrastructure deal-making in a single week when two major investment summits open at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) within 24 hours of each other in March.

Infrastructure Africa 2026 opens on Monday, March 2, positioning itself as the continent’s most concentrated gathering of project owners, financiers, and development institutions ahead of a period of intense capital mobilisation activity. The two-day conference will be followed immediately by the 18th Africa Energy Indaba, which convenes from March 3 to 5 at the same venue, bringing together Africa’s most influential energy decision-makers to focus on implementation, infrastructure alignment, and investment mobilisation.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates that Africa requires between USD 130 billion and USD 170 billion annually in infrastructure investment to meet its development needs, yet the continent currently spends between USD 75 billion and USD 80 billion per year, leaving a persistent annual gap economists have linked to an estimated USD 500 billion in lost gross domestic product (GDP), 74 million jobs, and one million lives annually.

The African Union Commission (AUC) Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Lerato D. Mataboge, will deliver the keynote address at Infrastructure Africa 2026, signalling the level of continental institutional engagement secured for this year’s edition.

For Ghana, the twin summits arrive at a pivotal moment. The country is navigating a post-International Monetary Fund (IMF) stabilisation period while seeking to attract private capital into energy, transport, and digital infrastructure. Ghana’s infrastructure financing constraints closely mirror the continental profile, with energy supply and transport access accounting for the largest share of unmet investment need.

Research presented ahead of the summit indicates that every one billion dollars invested in African infrastructure unlocks up to six billion dollars in GDP value through enhanced productivity, job creation, improved logistics efficiency, and expanded service access.