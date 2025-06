Cape Coast Launches Ambitious 8-Year Development Plan

Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive George Justice Arthur has unveiled a comprehensive medium-term development plan aimed at transforming Ghana’s historic coastal city into a model urban center.

The blueprint, spanning 2025-2033, targets six key sectors including tourism revitalization, infrastructure modernization, and environmental sustainability.

“We are determined to leverage our historical significance for sustainable economic growth,” Arthur declared during a high-level stakeholder engagement attended by traditional leaders, MPs, and institutional heads. The plan will strategically utilize District Assembly Common Funds to reposition Cape Coast, currently receiving over 500,000 annual visitors primarily to its UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Oguaa Traditional Area leader Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Atta II endorsed the inclusive planning process, urging bipartisan cooperation: “Development requires setting aside political differences.” Cape Coast North MP Dr. Kwamina Minta-Nyarku (Ragga) emphasized tourism diversification, noting the city’s over-reliance on colonial-era attractions like Cape Coast Castle.

The consultation marks a strategic shift toward holistic urban regeneration, with the assembly committing to quarterly progress reviews. Educational institutions pledged to align research with development priorities, while civil society groups promised enhanced community engagement.