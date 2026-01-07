Cape Coast Faces Power Outage Thursday for Transformer Upgrade

Residents of Cape Coast and surrounding communities in the Central Region will experience a planned 16 hour power interruption on Thursday, January 8, 2026, as engineers carry out major upgrades to electricity transmission infrastructure.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, in collaboration with the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), announced that power supply will be suspended from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to allow engineers to replace the existing 33 megavolt ampere (MVA) transformer at the Cape Coast Substation with a more powerful 66 MVA unit.

The statement, signed by the Ministry’s Spokesperson and Head of Communication Richmond Rockson, noted that the temporary shutdown is essential to ensure the safe execution of the upgrade, which aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the national transmission network. The Ministry framed the work as a critical infrastructure project forming part of the government’s broader agenda to strengthen and expand the national power transmission infrastructure.

Once completed, the new transformer is expected to increase the substation’s capacity, improve power quality, and create room for additional residential and commercial connections in Cape Coast and surrounding communities. The upgrade will significantly enhance the facility’s capacity to support growing electricity demand in the area.

The project forms part of broader efforts by the government to expand and modernise electricity infrastructure nationwide through the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and its allied institutions. The transformer replacement represents a doubling of capacity at the Cape Coast Substation, from 33 MVA to 66 MVA, enabling more households and businesses to connect to the national grid.

GRIDCo engineers will carry out the work under close supervision, with all necessary precautions in place to ensure the upgrade is completed on schedule and power is restored promptly. Richmond Rockson stated that GRIDCo engineers, working under the strict supervision of the Ministry, are fully prepared to execute the replacement efficiently so power can be restored as quickly as possible.

The Ministry explained that the planned outage is necessary to ensure the safe and efficient execution of upgrade works at the substation. All necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the work is completed efficiently and within the scheduled timeframe to enable power restoration as quickly as possible.

Both the Ministry and GRIDCo have expressed regret for any inconvenience the outage may cause and reaffirmed their commitment to providing a stable and dependable power supply to support economic growth and national development. We regret the disruption this planned outage may cause, but we assure the public of our continued commitment to national development through reliable and improved power delivery, the statement concluded.

Affected consumers are advised to make necessary arrangements to mitigate the impact of the power interruption. The 16 hour outage will affect residential areas, commercial establishments, and public facilities throughout Cape Coast and nearby towns, requiring businesses and households to plan accordingly for operations during the shutdown period.

The transformer upgrade represents significant investment in Cape Coast’s electricity infrastructure, addressing capacity constraints that have limited the area’s ability to accommodate new connections and maintain consistent power supply during peak demand periods. The increased capacity will support economic development in the Central Regional capital and enhance the stability of power delivery across the distribution network.

Cape Coast has experienced growing demand for electricity in recent years as the city continues to expand both residentially and commercially. The University of Cape Coast, numerous educational institutions, the tourism industry anchored by Cape Coast Castle, and a growing business sector all contribute to rising electricity consumption in the metropolitan area.

The timing of the upgrade during working hours reflects the technical requirements of the operation, which necessitates complete shutdown of the substation to safely remove the existing transformer and install the replacement unit. GRIDCo engineers require daylight hours to conduct the complex installation process, which involves heavy lifting equipment, precision alignment, and extensive testing before the new transformer can be energized.

Similar transformer upgrades have been conducted at substations across Ghana as part of the national effort to strengthen transmission infrastructure and reduce instances of power interruptions caused by overloaded equipment. The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has prioritized such capacity enhancement projects to support economic growth and improve quality of life for citizens.

The 66 MVA transformer represents modern technology with improved efficiency characteristics compared to the older 33 MVA unit being replaced. The new equipment is designed to handle higher loads while maintaining stable voltage levels, reducing the risk of equipment failures and improving overall system reliability.

Power transmission infrastructure upgrades require careful planning and coordination between GRIDCo, the Ministry of Energy, and local electricity distribution companies to ensure minimal disruption to consumers. The advance notice provided for Thursday’s outage allows businesses, hospitals, and essential services to activate backup power systems and make necessary operational adjustments.

The completion of this project will position Cape Coast’s electricity infrastructure to support continued growth and development in the Central Region for years to come, providing the foundation for expanded industrial activity, commercial development, and improved residential services throughout the area.