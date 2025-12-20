CannaCham Welcomes US Decision to Expand Medical Marijuana Research

The Chamber of Cannabis Industry Ghana has welcomed recent United States executive action to expand and prioritize scientific research into medical marijuana and cannabidiol, describing the move as a strong signal of growing global acceptance of cannabis for legitimate medical use.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on December 18 directing federal agencies to expedite rescheduling marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act and expand research into medical marijuana and CBD. The order aims to remove barriers to scientific research while addressing regulatory uncertainty around hemp derived cannabinoid products.

In a policy statement, CannaCham said the US decision reinforces an emerging international consensus that cannabis, when governed by rigorous evidence based regulation, can play a meaningful role in healthcare, research, and industrial development. The chamber noted the action is particularly instructive for Ghana as it continues operationalizing its own medical and industrial cannabis framework under Legislative Instrument 2470.

CannaCham stated that expanded global research strengthens the case for Ghana to deepen scientific collaboration, enhance regulatory standards, and support responsible private sector participation across the cannabis value chain. According to the chamber, “Responsible development of the sector could unlock opportunities for value addition, export growth, job creation, and broader industrial development.”

The Trump executive order directs the attorney general to complete the rescheduling process expeditiously, though it does not legalize marijuana federally or alter federal criminal statutes. The order specifically addresses CBD products derived from hemp plants, calling for interagency consultation to develop a regulatory framework that promotes safe access while addressing public health concerns.

The chamber reiterated its support for a strictly regulated, public health oriented cannabis industry in Ghana, emphasizing the importance of scientific research, clinical evidence, and compliance with international standards. It added that expanded global research provides valuable precedents for Ghana’s regulatory approach.

CannaCham encouraged Ghanaian regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to continue constructive engagement with industry players, research institutions, and international partners to ensure Ghana remains competitive and compliant within the evolving global medical cannabis ecosystem. The organization emphasized that following international best practices will be critical as Ghana develops its domestic cannabis industry.

The chamber said it remains committed to supporting government and regulators through advocacy, capacity building, standards development, and international collaboration to promote responsible growth of the cannabis industry in Ghana. It noted that aligning with global trends in cannabis regulation positions Ghana to potentially participate in international markets while maintaining strict oversight.

The US executive order comes after intensive lobbying from the cannabis industry and aims to close the gap between current medical marijuana and CBD use and medical knowledge of risks and benefits. The order acknowledges that one in five US adults reported using CBD in the past year, highlighting widespread consumer adoption ahead of regulatory clarity.