Canal+ Lists on Johannesburg Exchange After MultiChoice Takeover

French media group Canal+ has listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), becoming the first French company on the bourse, six months after buying and delisting South Africa’s MultiChoice.

The secondary inward listing took effect this week, with Canal+ trading under the ticker CNP. The group keeps its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), where it floated in December 2024, and used the JSE’s fast track route to add the Johannesburg listing. The move gives South African investors access in rand to a company with more than 40 million subscribers worldwide and yearly revenue of about €9 billion.

MultiChoice, for years one of the JSE’s best known names, left the exchange in late 2025 after Canal+ took full control and bought out the remaining shareholders. The French group has folded the broadcaster’s brands, including DStv, GOtv, M-Net and SuperSport, into a portfolio that also holds StudioCanal and Dailymotion.

Canal+ has operated in Africa for more than three decades and counts the continent as its main growth market. Chief Executive Maxime Saada said the dual listing would tie European and African capital markets closer together, adding that the group believes “we can create value in Africa.”

JSE Chief Executive Valdene Reddy called the listing a milestone for the internationalisation of African markets. The exchange now hosts 263 companies worth more than R25.2 trillion, about $1.5 trillion.

The listing arrives under regulatory scrutiny. South Africa’s Competition Commission is monitoring whether Canal+ is keeping the public interest commitments attached to the merger, and has moved to investigate its decision to shut down the Showmax streaming service, which ended operations on April 30. Regulators are watching the company’s compliance with conditions covering local ownership, jobs and content.