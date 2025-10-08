Canal+ Increases MultiChoice Stake to 76.5% in African Pay-TV Takeover

MultiChoice Group Limited has confirmed a further increase in shareholding by Groupe Canal+ S.A.S (Canal+), following the acquisition of additional ordinary shares in the company. The announcement, made in compliance with South Africa’s Companies Act and JSE Listings Requirements, marks another major step in Canal+’s gradual takeover of the African entertainment group.

According to the disclosure, Canal+ now holds 72.46% of MultiChoice’s issued ordinary shares after recent purchases, with an additional 17,954,344 shares accepted through its ongoing mandatory offer. Upon settlement, Canal+’s total ownership will rise to 76.52%.

MultiChoice confirmed it has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel in accordance with Section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, ensuring full regulatory compliance with the acquisition process. The Board of Directors reaffirmed its responsibility for the accuracy of the information disclosed, stating that the details provided are complete and comply with all disclosure obligations.

The latest development strengthens Canal+’s control over Africa’s leading pay-TV provider and underscores its long-term strategy to expand across the continent’s rapidly evolving digital and entertainment markets. The mandatory takeover offer became unconditional in late September 2025 following completion of necessary regulatory conditions.

Canal+, a subsidiary of French conglomerate Vivendi until its London Stock Exchange listing in December 2024, has been steadily increasing its stake in MultiChoice over recent months. The deal involves a mandatory cash offer of ZAR 125 ($7.11) per share to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of MultiChoice not already owned by the French media group.

The acquisition positions Canal+ to leverage growing demand for local and digital content across Africa. The merger aims to leverage synergies in content production, distribution, and sports broadcasting, combining Canal+’s global reach with MultiChoice’s strong presence across Africa, including brands like DStv, GOtv, and Showmax.

For MultiChoice shareholders who haven’t yet tendered their shares, the mandatory offer remains open as Canal+ works toward consolidating its control over the continent’s most dominant pay-TV platform. The deal represents one of the most significant media acquisitions in African history, reshaping the landscape of entertainment and content delivery across the region.

What this means for MultiChoice’s operations, particularly its streaming ambitions and sports broadcasting rights, remains to be seen. But with Canal+ now firmly in control, expect the focus to shift toward integration strategies and continental expansion plans that leverage both companies’ existing footprints.