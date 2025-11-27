Canadian High Commissioner Advises Ghanaian Fans to Apply Early for 2026 World Cup Visas

The High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, HE Myrian Montrat, has urged Ghanaian football fans planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup to submit their visa applications well ahead of time.

Speaking on Diplomacy Unscripted, the High Commissioner stressed that Canada, the United States and Mexico — the three host nations — are coordinating their preparations to ensure a streamlined visa process. However, she warned that the high expected demand means applicants must avoid delays.

“My advice for people who are interested in attending the World Cup is to ensure that they are putting in their visa application as early as possible,” she said.

HE Montrat also cautioned the public against using third-party agents who promise quicker or guaranteed visas, insisting such claims are false. “You’ll have organizations pretending they can make the process faster or guarantee a visa. That is simply not true. The best way is to go directly to the source to avoid scammers,” she noted.

She added that the Canadian mission is working to make the process as smooth as possible ahead of the tournament, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors. The High Commissioner further encouraged successful applicants to comply with immigration regulations and return to their home countries after the event.