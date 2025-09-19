Canadian Expert Challenges Green Revolution in African Agriculture Podcast

Peter Gubbels, a Canadian agricultural advocate who has spent over thirty years working in West Africa’s Sahel region, delivered a scathing critique of modern agricultural policies in the latest episode of “The Battle for African Agriculture” podcast, challenging what he describes as false solutions perpetuating colonial-era extraction patterns.

Speaking with Dr. Million Belay, General Coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), Gubbels traced his journey from Canadian farming to village fields in northern Ghana, where he currently serves as Senior Advisor for West Africa with Groundswell International. His lived experience forms the foundation for systematic criticism of agricultural approaches across the region.

The podcast episode, released Friday across multiple platforms including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify, explores how colonial systems reshaped African farming through cash-crop monocultures and land privatization, creating what Gubbels characterizes as countries “growing what they don’t eat and eating what they don’t grow.”

Gubbels challenges conventional narratives about the Sahel as a “desert shoreline,” instead highlighting the region’s rich agricultural heritage including Timbuktu’s scholarly legacy and resilient agro-pastoral systems that sustained communities for centuries. His analysis connects historical disruption to contemporary agricultural challenges across multiple West African nations.

The agricultural expert details enduring colonial impacts including exhausted soils from monoculture farming, deforestation driven by export quotas, fractured transhumance routes due to artificial borders, and centralized bureaucracies that displaced traditional agricultural governance systems. These historical patterns, according to Gubbels, continue influencing modern agricultural policy frameworks.

Contemporary “false solutions” identified by Gubbels include Green Revolution packages, fertilizer subsidies that create dependency, seed harmonization policies that criminalize farmer seed exchange, carbon-credit land deals, and aid projects prioritizing quick yield gains over long-term resilience. His critique draws from extensive field experience across the Sahel, where he has worked with communities in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Senegal.

Against these industrial approaches, Gubbels advocates for agroecological pathways emphasizing farmer-managed natural regeneration, diversified cropping systems, tree integration on farms, soil health restoration, and community co-creation processes. He positions agroecology as essential for scaling sustainable agricultural transformation across African food systems.

The Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) produces the weekly podcast with support from SIDA and TROCAIRE, focusing on colonial legacies in African food systems while promoting agroecological solutions rooted in justice and biocultural diversity. Dr. Belay, who serves as the organization’s General Coordinator, hosts discussions challenging corporate-driven agricultural narratives.

Gubbels’ perspective carries particular weight given his unique position as a Canadian who has made northern Ghana his permanent home while maintaining deep connections with farming communities across the region. His twenty-nine years of grassroots program development experience includes previous leadership roles overseeing international programs across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

The podcast episode addresses climate change adaptation through agroecological approaches, contrasting community-based resilience strategies with top-down technological interventions promoted by international development agencies. Gubbels collaborates with civil society organizations and farmers forming agroecology networks, including partnerships with the Peasant Farmers’ Association of Ghana.

The timing of the podcast coincides with increased scrutiny of agricultural policies across West Africa, particularly fertilizer subsidy programs and seed regulations that critics argue perpetuate dependency while undermining traditional farming knowledge systems. AFSA has consistently warned against regulatory changes that could transform Africa into agricultural monocultures.

Gubbels’ analysis extends beyond technical agricultural practices to encompass broader questions of food sovereignty, economic justice, and climate resilience. His approach emphasizes co-creation with communities rather than external technological transfer, representing a fundamental challenge to dominant development paradigms across the African continent.

The podcast format allows for in-depth exploration of complex agricultural policy issues, providing platform for perspectives often marginalized in mainstream development discourse. Episodes are available across major podcast platforms and social media channels, making agricultural sovereignty discussions accessible to diverse audiences.

The conversation with Gubbels represents broader debates about agricultural transformation strategies across Africa, where governments and international organizations increasingly promote industrial approaches while grassroots movements advocate for agroecological alternatives rooted in traditional knowledge systems and community control.