Canadian Envoy Warns Ghanaians Against Visa Scammers for World Cup

Ghanaians planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup should apply directly for Canadian visas and avoid third party agents promising guaranteed approval, Canada’s High Commissioner to Ghana has cautioned.

Myriam Montrat warned that fraudulent organizations will attempt to exploit football fans by claiming they can expedite visa processing or guarantee approvals for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. The High Commissioner emphasized that such guarantees are impossible and urged applicants to submit their requests through official government channels as early as possible.

Speaking to Diplomacy Unscripted, Montrat revealed that the three host nations are coordinating their approach to visa processing for the expanded 48 team tournament. The collaboration aims to ensure consistency in how the countries handle what officials anticipate will be unprecedented demand for travel documents from football supporters worldwide.

Canada will host matches in Toronto and Vancouver as part of the first World Cup to be held across three nations. The tournament represents a significant expansion from previous editions, featuring 48 teams instead of 32 and a total of 104 matches spread across 16 cities in North America. Ghana qualified for the tournament earlier this year, joining 41 other nations that have already secured their places.

The warning about visa scams comes as Ghana prepares for what could be substantial numbers of supporters traveling to North America for the tournament. Previous World Cups have seen waves of supporters from participating African nations travel to host countries, sometimes encountering visa difficulties or falling victim to fraudulent services promising expedited processing.

Montrat stressed that applicants must respect immigration rules once visas are granted. She urged successful applicants to adhere strictly to their stated purposes for travel and return to Ghana as planned after the tournament concludes. The emphasis on compliance reflects broader concerns among host nations about visa overstays following major sporting events.

The tournament’s opening match will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with the final scheduled for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Beyond the matches in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada’s involvement in hosting represents the country’s first time staging men’s World Cup games, though the nation previously hosted the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

For Ghanaian supporters, the visa application process requires advance planning given expected processing times and high volumes of requests from multiple African nations with qualified teams. Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Cape Verde also secured qualification from the African confederation, meaning substantial numbers of supporters across the continent will be seeking North American visas.

The Canadian government typically requires applicants to demonstrate sufficient financial resources, ties to their home country that ensure return travel, and legitimate purposes for their visit. Processing times can extend several weeks or months during peak periods, underscoring the High Commissioner’s advice to apply early.

Canadian embassies and high commissions globally are preparing operational adjustments to handle increased visa demand ahead of the tournament. Officials have indicated they are working to streamline processing while maintaining security standards, though they caution that no individual or organization outside official government channels can influence visa decisions or guarantee approvals.

The three host nations qualified automatically for the tournament, with Canada, Mexico and the United States each placed in separate groups. The tournament draw took place December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, establishing the group stage matchups that will unfold across North America next summer.