Canada Eyes Major Trade Expansion with Ghana

Ghana and Canada stand poised for significant economic cooperation, with bilateral trade currently valued at just under US$500 million falling far short of its potential, according to Canada’s Senior Trade Commissioner in Accra.

Waqas I. Yousafzai, who serves as Commercial Counsellor at the High Commission of Canada to Ghana, told Radio Ghana the relationship between the two nations is entering a more strategic and business focused phase. He expressed dissatisfaction with current trade volumes and called for stronger public private partnerships (PPPs) to bridge the gap between Canadian expertise and Ghana’s development priorities.

The two countries have maintained diplomatic relations for more than a century, covering trade, development cooperation, defence, immigration and people to people exchanges. However, Mr. Yousafzai emphasized that Canada now seeks to deepen the economic dimension of this partnership, particularly through support for Ghana’s private sector and industrial growth.

Ghana’s strategic position within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) makes it especially attractive to Canadian businesses. With the AfCFTA Secretariat headquartered in Accra, Mr. Yousafzai said Ghana could serve as a hub for broader Canada Africa trade. He noted that Canada generally prefers engaging with large trade blocs, making the continental agreement an attractive long term partner.

The commissioner stressed, however, that improved and harmonized customs systems across Africa remain essential to fully unlock the bloc’s potential. Bilateral arrangements could also be explored alongside regional engagement.

Canada is increasingly linking development assistance with commercial opportunities through PPPs. This approach uses public funds to reduce investment risk and attract private capital into sectors including agriculture, education, clean technology and infrastructure. Mr. Yousafzai described the model as creating bigger and more sustainable impact than traditional aid alone.

Mining emerged as a particularly sensitive topic during the interview. Despite Canada’s global leadership in responsible mining and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, Canadian mining assets in Ghana have declined. Mr. Yousafzai attributed this partly to policy inconsistency and regulatory uncertainty, which discourage long term investment.

He identified illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, as a major threat to legitimate investors, water bodies and community safety. The commissioner argued that tackling galamsey while providing clear long term vision for Ghana’s extractive sector would boost investor confidence and create opportunities for collaboration, including in critical minerals development.

Agriculture represents another priority area for cooperation. Mr. Yousafzai said Canada wants to help Ghana shift from exporting raw commodities to local processing and value addition. He highlighted government initiatives such as the Feed Ghana Programme and proposed district agro processing centres as potential beneficiaries of Canadian expertise in mechanization, food processing, packaging and cold chain systems.

Canada’s capabilities in clean technology, water treatment and environmental protection could also address water pollution caused by illegal mining activities. Mr. Yousafzai warned about health and environmental risks from chemicals like mercury and cyanide used in such operations, noting that Canadian firms possess the technology to mitigate these dangers.

The diaspora connection adds another dimension to the relationship. With more than 100,000 Ghanaians living in Canada, these communities support trade flows, investment and skills transfer between the nations. Mr. Yousafzai said diaspora engagement remains central to bilateral ties.

A significant development came earlier this year when the two countries signed an Air Transport Agreement in March 2025. The deal permits up to 14 weekly passenger flights and 10 weekly cargo flights between Canada and Ghana, with services beginning in mid 2026. Mr. Yousafzai said the agreement will reduce travel time and costs, facilitating both business activity and tourism.

Looking ahead, the commissioner expressed optimism about Ghana Canada economic relations. He cited strong policy alignment and Ghana’s growing regional importance as positive indicators. “The opportunity is there. What we need now is execution,” he said.

He noted that Canada’s new Africa Strategy prioritizes trade expansion, sustainable development and coordinated partnerships. Meanwhile, Ghana’s focus on agriculture, infrastructure and diaspora engagement creates what he called a “natural fit” between the two countries’ economic objectives.