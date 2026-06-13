Canada Bars Thomas Partey, Ghana Miss Vice-Captain for World Cup Opener

Ghana will be without vice-captain Thomas Partey for their World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday after Canada refused the midfielder entry, citing pending rape charges against him in the United Kingdom.

FIFA confirmed the decision on Friday, saying Partey would be unable to travel from Ghana’s base camp in Rhode Island to Canada for the June 17 Group L fixture. “His visa application has been refused by the Canadian government,” FIFA said, adding that it is not involved in host countries’ immigration processes and that “the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department said the country was “proud to be a host country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup” but was clear that “hosting major events does not change Canada’s immigration laws” and that every person seeking entry is assessed individually.

Partey, 32, faces seven counts of alleged rape and one count of alleged sexual assault before the courts in London. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial, originally set for November 2026 at Southwark Crown Court, has been pushed back to begin June 8, 2027. The next court hearing is set for October 2, 2026. The allegations, which he denies, relate to incidents alleged to have occurred between 2020 and 2022. No verdict has been reached and he is presumed innocent.

The United States admitted Partey on June 3, with the CBP noting he had not been convicted of a crime and was issued a visa. Admissibility decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, the agency said.

Partey has 57 caps for Ghana and featured in the team’s final warm-up match against Wales on June 2. He remains available for Ghana’s remaining group matches, both of which are in the United States: against England in Foxborough, Massachusetts on June 23, and against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

The former Arsenal midfielder joined La Liga side Villarreal in 2025 after five seasons with the Premier League club.