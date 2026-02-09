Canada-Africa Agribusiness Summit Returns to Saskatoon with Continental Expansion

The second edition of the Canada Africa Agribusiness Summit (CAAS) will take place on July 15 and 16, 2026, in Saskatoon, Canada, with organizers expecting significant expansion in scope and participation from across the African continent.

The summit, hosted by Voazok Agritours Canada and organized with Eventus Nation and the African Agribusiness Incubators Network, is projected to attract more than 500 agribusiness leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and agricultural innovators from Canada and Africa for two days of engagement focused on trade, investment, and partnership building.

The 2026 edition builds on the success of the inaugural Canada Ghana Agribusiness Summit held in Saskatoon in 2025 and broadens participation to include stakeholders from across Africa. Organizers say the expanded format reflects growing interest in structured, trade driven collaboration between Canadian and African agribusinesses.

The summit is positioned within the framework of Canada’s Africa Strategy and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with a stated aim of narrowing existing trade gaps by facilitating practical partnerships and commercial linkages. Canada Africa merchandise trade stood at $16.3 billion in 2023, a figure organizers believe can be significantly scaled through targeted agribusiness cooperation.

Held under the theme Building a Trade Driven Future for Canada and Africa, CAAS 2026 is being promoted as a results oriented platform designed to translate dialogue into concrete business outcomes. The program will feature business matchmaking sessions, investment roundtables, export readiness workshops, and agri technology showcases intended to support deal making and long term collaboration.

Dr Mary M Buhr, Chair of the Canada Africa Agribusiness Summit, stated that the summit focuses on creating real opportunities for agribusinesses on both continents.

Derrick Owusu Kodua, Chief Executive Officer and Summit Host of Voazok Agritours Canada, emphasized Africa’s growing role in global agricultural trade. He noted that Africa is seeking equal partnerships and mutually beneficial trade, and the summit presents a timely opportunity for both Canada and Africa as countries explore trade diversification.

Stephen Gyasi Kwaw, Chief Executive Officer of Eventus Nation Ghana, described the gathering as a catalyst for practical collaboration. He stated that by bringing together the right people, expertise, and capital, participants are positioned to transform Canada Africa agribusiness collaboration from potential into prosperity.

Discussions at the summit will focus on key areas across the agricultural value chain, including market access and export development, investment partnerships, agri technology transfer, climate smart agriculture, sustainable food systems, and value chain integration.

The organizers have opened a Country Delegation Programme, inviting representatives across Africa to serve as delegation leads. These leads will be tasked with mobilizing national and regional participants and positioning their markets within emerging Canada Africa agribusiness value chains.

CAAS 2026 is open to agribusiness small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives, exporters, startups, investors, technology providers, development organizations, and government agencies with an interest in strengthening agricultural trade between the two regions. Registration is currently open to interested businesses through the summit website.

The event represents the most ambitious effort to date to unlock the full potential of Canada Africa agricultural trade. With merchandise trade between the two regions standing at $16.3 billion in 2023, organizers view the summit as a strategic platform to scale commercial relationships and investment flows.

The inaugural summit held in 2025 focused specifically on Canada Ghana agribusiness linkages and took place at Innovation Place in Saskatoon. The expansion to a continental format in 2026 signals growing recognition of trade opportunities across multiple African markets.

Canada is a significant exporter of agricultural products to African markets, including wheat, canola, pulses such as lentils and chickpeas, potatoes, fresh fruits, and vegetables. African countries have also made investments in Canadian agriculture, particularly in processing sectors including cocoa, coffee, and shea nuts.