Campaign Team Claims Agyapong Enjoys Cross Party Appeal

A member of Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team has described the flagbearer hopeful as the most popular politician in Ghana ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 31. Kwesi Nyantakyi claimed Agyapong’s appeal extends beyond party lines and positions him as the frontrunner in the contest.

Speaking on Joy FM’s AM Show, Nyantakyi argued that supporters from rival parties including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Convention People’s Party (CPP) admire Agyapong and want the NPP to select him as their 2028 presidential candidate. He suggested this cross party attraction makes the former Assin Central Member of Parliament uniquely electable compared to other contenders.

Nyantakyi pointed to everyday public spaces as evidence of widespread popularity. Markets, churches, and lorry stations buzz with conversations about Kennedy Agyapong, he claimed. These assertions echo similar statements Agyapong himself made during campaign stops, where he described ordinary citizens calling for his presidency in commercial vehicles, markets, and schools.

The campaign aide expressed confidence that NPP delegates will endorse Agyapong this weekend. He believes the former legislator can lead the party to victory in the 2028 general election after the NPP’s devastating defeat in December 2024, where former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia lost to President John Mahama by a margin of 1.7 million votes.

Agyapong finished second in the 2023 NPP flagbearer race, securing 38% of votes against Bawumia’s majority. The businessman turned politician has since announced his intention to contest again, officially filing nomination papers in August 2025. He faces competition from Bawumia, who seeks another chance despite the recent electoral loss, along with Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Kwabena Agyapong, and Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

The race has generated considerable debate about the NPP’s direction. Some party members believe a fresh face offers better prospects for 2028, while others argue Bawumia’s experience and established infrastructure give him advantages. Recent opinion polling by Global InfoAnalytics suggested Bawumia holds a commanding lead among party delegates, contradicting Nyantakyi’s frontrunner claims about Agyapong.

Agyapong has positioned himself as offering bold leadership and economic self reliance, contrasting with what he describes as the failed approach of the previous administration. He recently calculated that it would take 16 years for the NPP to return to power with Bawumia as flagbearer, based on the size of the 2024 defeat compared to historical comeback timelines.

Critics, including private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, have questioned whether Agyapong’s temperament suits the presidency. Others within the party have raised concerns about internal divisions that could weaken whoever emerges as flagbearer. Agyapong himself has called for unity, hosting a Ken National Praise 2026 event earlier this month where he urged party members to prioritize cohesion beyond the primaries.

Whether Agyapong’s claimed popularity among opposition supporters translates into delegate votes remains uncertain. The NPP concluded nationwide exhibition of its voter register for the presidential primary earlier this month, setting the stage for Saturday’s contest that will determine who leads the party’s attempt to reclaim power in 2028.