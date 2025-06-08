Camfed Ghana organizes community durbar on ending early child marriage

Camfed Ghana organized a community durbar on ending early child marriage and the right of the girl child in school.

The awareness-creation durbar, a united effort held at Gushegu district assembly and Kassena—Nankana Municipal in the Northern Sector, brought together Traditional leaders, MCE, teachers, students, professional teachers, women groups, officers from Camfed, and CAMA members.

The event aimed to raise awareness on ending early child marriage and also the importance of the girl child being educated. Madam Clara Valentine Tigenoah, Head of Programmes at Camfed GHANA urged the traditional leaders, religious leaders, parents, guardians and teachers to support the campaign against early child marriage in the communities.

She said early marriage is one of the key challenges affecting the rights of the girl child’s education, especially in rural areas.

She stated that poverty, peer pressure, and lack of information often drive these early marriages, especially in the rural communities of the country.

“Keep girls in school education is the most powerful tool to end early marriage and poverty; stakeholders should show their commitment to support parents and guardians to understand the long-term value of girls’ education”. Madam Tigenoah said

She called on community leaders to collaborate with Camfed GHANA initiative programmes to ensure every girl child stays in school to achieve her progress.

She said CAMFED has worked in many districts nationwide to provide bursary support for girls, build young women’s leadership, support livelihood opportunities, and mobilize communities through Parent Support Groups, Teacher Mentors, and District Committees.

Mr Abdul-Hafiz Adam, the Municipal Chief Executive of Gushegu, shared that Camfed GHANA has, over the years, opened the doors to education for many girls in the Gushegu Municipality, leading to a significant reduction in the number of girl child school dropouts in the assembly, a hopeful sign of progress.

According to him, in collaboration with the Ghana Enterprise Agency in the Municipality, 411 Camfed GHANA-supported businesses and 65 Self-funded businesses were provided with training, start-up grants, and Microcredit Support to boost their businesses. This initiative has helped reduce the unemployment situation among the Municipality’s girls.

He entreated the youth in the Municipality to take advantage and enrol on the government-initiated programme dubbed the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP), which offers free – high-quality apprenticeship training to equip young people with industry-relevant technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

Naa Yab, Gushe-Naa Ziblim, the Paramount Chief at Gushegu Traditional area, also gave his support that he and his elders would continue to extend unwavering support to Camfed GHANA and other development partners for the successful implementation of their developmental activities in the Gushegu assembly.