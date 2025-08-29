Cameroon Sets Record Cocoa Prices as Regional Competition Intensifies

Cameroon has established farmgate cocoa prices at 3,200-5,400 CFA francs per kilogram for the 2025/26 season, marking some of the highest levels in West African history as the region’s major producers compete for farmer loyalty.

The Central African nation’s pricing decision comes as neighboring Côte d’Ivoire delays announcing its main crop rates and Ghana faces ongoing farmer protests over payment disputes. Cameroon’s average price of approximately 5,000 CFA per kilogram translates to roughly $5,680-9,580 per metric ton, significantly above regional competitors.

Market analysts describe Cameroon’s move as setting a “sub-regional benchmark” that could pressure other cocoa-producing countries to raise their own farmgate prices. The timing appears strategic, coming ahead of the main harvest season when farmers decide where to sell their crops.

Ghana recently increased its producer price to 51,660 Ghana cedis per ton, equivalent to about $5,040 per ton and representing a 62.6% year-on-year increase. Despite the substantial raise, farmer protests continue across the country’s cocoa-growing regions, with producers demanding faster payment processing and better support services.

Côte d’Ivoire, the world’s largest cocoa producer, has yet to announce its main crop pricing for the new season. The country’s mid-crop price remains at 2,200 CFA per kilogram, roughly $3,900 per ton, well below Cameroon’s new rates.

Global cocoa futures have responded to the regional pricing dynamics, with New York ICE contracts rising 2.9% over the past week to close at $7,589 per ton on August 28. The gains reflect ongoing supply concerns from West Africa, where weather risks and political uncertainties continue to affect production forecasts.

Industry sources note that Cameroon’s aggressive pricing strategy could trigger smuggling concerns, as farmers in neighboring countries might be tempted to transport their beans across borders for better prices. This phenomenon has historically affected regional trade flows during periods of significant price disparities.

The pricing competition comes amid broader challenges for the global cocoa market. European grinding data for the second quarter showed declining demand, with processing down 7.2% in the EU, 16.3% in Asia, and 2.8% in North America compared to the previous year.

Supply fragility remains a key concern for traders and processors. Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa arrivals have dropped sharply from previous seasons, while Ghana’s ongoing farmer disputes add uncertainty to production estimates for the coming year.

Weather patterns across West Africa will play a crucial role in determining whether the region can meet global demand despite the pricing pressures. Early seasonal forecasts suggest mixed conditions, with some areas expecting adequate rainfall while others face potential dry spells.

The European Cocoa Association’s upcoming forum in Malta next month is expected to address these supply chain challenges, with industry leaders gathering to discuss regulatory compliance and market stability measures.