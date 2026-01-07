Cameroon Players Receive €27000 Bonus After AFCON Qualification

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has awarded a bonus of 18,180,000 CFA francs, approximately €27,000, to each player following their qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter finals after a 2-1 victory over South Africa in the round of 16.

The announcement was made Monday by Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi via his Facebook page. Congratulations to the Indomitable Lions who, thanks to their victory against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, have just reached the quarter finals of the competition, Mouelle Kombi stated. By way of additional encouragement and motivation, the Minsep, on behalf of the State, has just ordered the payment of their qualification and victory bonuses, for a cumulative amount of 18,180,000 francs per player.

The bonus represents payment for both the qualification and victories accumulated during the tournament, rewarding the team’s progress through the group stage and into the knockout rounds. The decision was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep) as motivation for the team’s achievement.

The Indomitable Lions secured their spot in the quarter finals with a hard fought victory against South Africa on Sunday at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat. Cameroon took the lead through Junior Tchamadeu 10 minutes before halftime, then doubled their advantage when teenage forward Christian Kofane headed home a minute after the break.

South Africa dominated the early exchanges and should have been ahead after four minutes when forward Lyle Foster headed wide from close range. The five time AFCON winners held on despite South Africa’s Evidence Makgopa pulling one back with two minutes remaining in the game.

The victory sets up a mouth watering quarter final clash against host nation Morocco on Friday at 8pm local time. The fixture promises intensity and history, bringing together two continental heavyweights with significant AFCON pedigree. Morocco leads the tournament as favorites after defeating Tanzania 1-0 in their round of 16 match, with Brahim Díaz scoring the decisive goal.

This gesture from President Biya, beyond encouragement, could also help ease tensions between the Ministry of Sports and the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), led by Samuel Eto’o. The relationship between government sports authorities and the football federation has been strained in recent months over administrative and financial matters.

Cameroon’s progress to the quarter finals maintains their status as one of Africa’s most successful national teams. The Indomitable Lions have won the AFCON title five times, most recently in 2017, and have consistently performed well in knockout stages of continental competitions.

The team’s resilience against South Africa demonstrated the qualities that have made them perennial contenders at AFCON tournaments. Despite being suffocated and shaken for much of the match, Cameroon relied on clinical efficiency and composure to secure victory, bending but not breaking under sustained South African pressure.

Cameroon’s reward follows a pattern of African governments providing financial incentives to national teams that perform well at major tournaments. The bonuses serve both to recognize achievement and motivate continued success as teams progress through knockout stages where prize money and national prestige increase significantly.

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) is distributing $32 million in total prize money during AFCON 2025, with teams receiving increasing amounts at each stage. Quarter finalists receive $1.3 million, semi finalists get $2.5 million, while the finalists receive either $7 million for the winner or $4 million for the runner up.

Teams that advance through all stages can accumulate up to $11.6 million in total prize money when combining payments from the group stage, round of 16, quarter finals, semi finals and final. This represents a significant increase compared to previous editions and reflects CAF’s growing financial strength under President Patrice Motsepe.

The financial boost from both government bonuses and CAF prize money significantly benefits national federations and helps support football development programs. For Cameroon, the combination of state rewards and tournament earnings provides substantial resources that can be reinvested in youth development and infrastructure.

Cameroon’s quarter final opponents Morocco enter the match as tournament favorites at 5/2 odds, headlined by top class talents including Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz, Ismail Saibari and Bilal El Khannouss. The Atlas Lions are seeking their first AFCON title since 1976, exactly 50 years ago.

The match represents a significant test for both teams. Morocco enjoys home advantage and the momentum of being tournament favorites, while Cameroon brings extensive knockout stage experience and a reputation for rising to big occasions. The winner will advance to the semi finals on January 14.

Cameroon’s squad includes experienced players who have competed at the highest levels of European football, providing the technical quality and mental strength needed for knockout matches. The team’s ability to withstand pressure and strike at crucial moments was evident in their victory over South Africa.

The bonus announcement has been met with approval from Cameroonian football supporters, who view it as appropriate recognition for the team’s efforts. Social media reactions showed widespread celebration of both the team’s progress and the financial reward from President Biya.