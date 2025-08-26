Cameroon ends decade-long wait with $312m power plant award to Ghana-China consortium

Cameroon has finally selected partners for its long-delayed Limbe gas power plant after more than 10 years of failed negotiations, awarding the CFA176 billion project to Sunon Asogli Power and China Energy Engineering Corporation.

The government announced last week that the Ghana-China consortium will build the 350-megawatt combined-cycle plant in the country’s southwest region, ending uncertainty that has plagued the project since 2014.

The breakthrough concludes a tortuous selection process that began when Cameroon first signed a memorandum of understanding with pan-African utility group Eranove to develop the same facility. That initial partnership collapsed without progress, forcing officials to restart the search for credible partners.

Fresh momentum emerged in May 2020 when the Ministry of Water and Energy launched a restricted international tender for the plant construction. Five firms expressed interest, but only four submitted complete bids by the August deadline.

Over nearly two years of evaluation, most bidders were eliminated for non-compliant or incomplete proposals. ACWA Power of the UAE, Folder Energy Partners with China Machinery Engineering Corporation, Turkey’s AKSA Enerji Uretim, and Power Construction Corporation of China all failed to meet requirements.

By 2022, only the Sunon Asogli-China Energy joint bid satisfied the ministry’s technical and financial benchmarks. Scoring 81.7 points out of 100, the consortium advanced to pre-qualification dialogue based on their combined credentials.

Government officials cited Sunon Asogli’s track record operating successful gas-fired plants in Ghana alongside China Energy’s engineering and project execution expertise as decisive factors in their selection.

Despite this progress, the project stalled again due to protracted consultations on financial structuring, legal frameworks and environmental assessments. Political and economic challenges also contributed to delays in finalizing the contract award.

The formal confirmation came in August 2025, with the project structured as a public-private partnership valued at approximately $312 million. The state will contribute CFA26 billion representing 15 percent of total costs, while private partners cover the remaining balance.

Construction is scheduled to begin before year-end and conclude by 2029. Gas supply will be guaranteed by the Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures, ensuring fuel security for the facility’s operations.

The 350-megawatt plant aims to ease chronic electricity shortages across the Southwest, Littoral and West regions, which host much of Cameroon’s industrial activity. These areas have struggled with unreliable power supply that constrains economic growth and manufacturing expansion.

With only about 2,000 megawatts of installed capacity currently, Cameroon views the Limbe project as crucial progress toward achieving its 5,000-megawatt target by 2030. The additional capacity could significantly improve electricity access and industrial competitiveness.

For Sunon Asogli, the award deepens its West African presence beyond Ghana while demonstrating its ability to execute major regional projects. The company’s experience with gas-fired generation provides technical credibility for the Cameroon venture.

China Energy strengthens its growing African footprint through the partnership, adding to numerous infrastructure projects across the continent. Chinese firms have become major players in African power sector development over recent years.

The project represents a significant milestone for Cameroon’s energy sector after years of frustrated attempts to attract credible investment partners. Success could encourage additional private investment in the country’s power infrastructure expansion plans.