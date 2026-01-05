Cameroon Edge South Africa to Set Up Morocco Quarterfinal Clash

Cameroon booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals after defeating South Africa 2-1 in a tense Round of 16 encounter on Sunday at the Al Barid Stadium in Rabat, setting up a heavyweight clash with tournament hosts Morocco on Friday.

Junior Tchamadeu broke the deadlock in the 34th minute before teenage Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane doubled the advantage two minutes into the second half. Evidence Makgopa pulled one back for Bafana Bafana in the 88th minute, but Cameroon held on nervously to advance.

The five-time champions can approach their quarterfinal meeting with Morocco in relaxed mood, knowing all the pressure falls on the hosts as they seek to end a 50 year AFCON title drought in front of home support. For Cameroon, reaching the last eight already represents success after a chaotic buildup that saw federation president and Indomitable Lions legend Samuel Eto’o sack coach Marc Brys and replace him with David Pagou.

South Africa started brightly and created two golden opportunities within the first seven minutes, both fashioned by Oswin Appollis. Relebohile Mofokeng blazed over from close range when Cameroon defender Che Malone failed to deal with a simple ball forward, while Lyle Foster had the ball in the net only to be denied by the offside flag.

Bafana Bafana paid for their wastefulness when Cameroon opened the scoring just after the half hour mark. Foster inadvertently headed a Cameroon corner into the path of Carlos Baleba, whose shot deflected off first Nkosinathi Sibisi and then Samuel Kotto before falling to Tchamadeu, who beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams from close range. The goal was confirmed after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

The breakthrough was celebrated by Cameroonian fans who made up the majority of the 14,127 crowd at the 18,000 capacity stadium, with two-time AFCON winner Eto’o among those in attendance. By contrast, South Africa coach Hugo Broos was met with boos following his earlier comments questioning the tournament’s atmosphere in Morocco.

South Africa would have hoped for a strong start to the second half, but instead Cameroon struck again almost immediately. Substitute Mahamadou Nagida crossed from the left in the 47th minute, and Kofane headed in his second goal of the tournament to make it 2-0.

The 19 year old’s strike effectively ended South Africa’s hopes, though Bafana Bafana continued to create opportunities. Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy made crucial saves from Samukele Kabini in the 62nd minute and from a Teboho Mokoena free kick seven minutes later, keeping his side’s two goal cushion intact.

With ten minutes remaining, Bryan Mbeumo’s ball from the left played Kofane in behind, but the teenager fired wide when he should have sealed the victory. Tempers flared in the closing stages, with Foster fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after grabbing the assistant referee’s arm.

South Africa finally found the net in the 88th minute when substitute left back Aubrey Modiba picked out substitute striker Makgopa with a low cross, which the forward turned home to set up a grandstand finish. However, Cameroon defended resolutely through five minutes of added time to secure their passage.

The result marked Cameroon’s first victory over South Africa since 1992 and extended their overall head to head record. Pagou acknowledged the difficulty of the encounter, stating that his team suffered despite winning and needed rest before turning attention to Morocco.

“I want to savour this victory first of all. The game against Morocco is still a long way away,” Pagou said. “The lads are celebrating just now. We suffered today even though we won, and I think we all need a rest.”

Broos expressed deep disappointment at his team’s elimination, particularly given their dominance in the opening half hour. The Belgian coach, who led Cameroon to their last continental crown at the 2017 Cup of Nations in Gabon, lamented his side’s failure to capitalize on early chances.

“Everyone is very disappointed and sad that we are eliminated today,” Broos said. “We had three open chances in the first half an hour and normally the game has to be done then, but we paid the bill with a lucky goal. Then unfortunately very soon in the second half they get a second goal and then you know it will be very difficult.”

South Africa finished third at the last AFCON two years ago in Ivory Coast and will now turn their attention to the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Analysts noted concern that Bafana Bafana were unable to convert their early dominance into goals and capitulated when Cameroon gained momentum.

Earlier on Sunday, Morocco advanced to the quarterfinals with a nervous 1-0 victory over Tanzania at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the 64th minute, catching goalkeeper Hussein Masalanga off guard at the near post when a cross seemed the more likely option.

The Friday quarterfinal between Morocco and Cameroon promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the tournament, pitting the hosts seeking their first AFCON title since 1976 against the experienced Indomitable Lions chasing a record extending sixth continental crown.