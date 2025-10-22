Cambodia Affirms Support for Moroccan Autonomy Plan, Kingdom’s Sovereignty & Territorial Integrity

Cambodia expressed, on Tuesday, its support for the Moroccan autonomy plan and the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This position was expressed in the Joint Communiqué issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn, following their videoconference meeting.

During this meeting, and following the major achievements made in the Moroccan Sahara issue under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Cambodia expressed its support to the Moroccan Autonomy Plan and the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“While praising Morocco’s efforts to reach a negotiated political solution to this regional dispute through the Moroccan Autonomy Plan submitted by Morocco in 2007, HE Mr. Prak Sokhonn reiterated Cambodia’s full support for the Kingdom of Morocco’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Joint Communiqué underlines.

Within this framework, Cambodia “praised the serious, realistic and credible efforts of Morocco” to put an end to the regional dispute, while expressing its full support for “the efforts of UN Secretary General and his Special Envoy, which are in line with the parameters of the relevant Security Council resolutions on this issue.”

The two senior officials reiterated their respective countries’ commitment to the mutual values of peace, security and stability. In this respect, they “underlined their rejection of all separatist agendas aiming to infringe the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN member states,” the Joint Communiqué reads.

The two ministers also stressed that “the threats posed by separatist entities to political security and stability in several regions are as serious as those posed by terrorists and extremist groups,” thus emphasizing the globally recognized parallel between separatist groups and terrorist groups, whose links and connections have been proven in several regions of the world.

This new clear support for Morocco's autonomy plan and the sovereignty of the Kingdom by an important country in Southeast Asia joins that of the overwhelming majority of the international community, which supports the Kingdom's legitimate position on its Sahara.