Calm restored, patrols intensified after gun battle that trapped security, civilians in Sampa Chieftaincy deadly clash

The Bono Regional Police Command has restored calm at Sampa following a violent clash between two rival factions of Sammordua and Samgba Gyafla, which erupted at the Sampa main market on Sunday, 5th October 2025, in the Bono Region.

Patrols have since been intensified in Sampa, and the situation remains calm. The Bono Regional Police Command assures the public that every effort is being made to arrest all individuals involved in the disturbances.

Narrating the accident, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command in a release stated that Police received a distress call on the Sunday reporting an exchange of gunfire between the factions, which also resulted in the burning of several stores in the market area. A team of Police personnel was immediately deployed to the scene and to escort a Ghana National Fire Service tender and an ambulance which was conveying a pregnant woman to a hospital.

The Police team, he stated however was caught up in the exchange of gunfire from the armed groups. Eight (8) officers sustained gunshot injuries. The service vehicle with registration number GP 686 used by the police lost control and veered into a ditch during the crossfire. The injured officers were rushed to the Sampa Government Hospital for medical attention. Seven were treated and discharged, while one officer, who sustained a head injury, has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment.

Reinforcement teams have since been deployed to beef up security in Sampa and surrounding communities while the Police continue to work with stakeholders to ensure lasting peace in the town.

Imoro T Ayibani

Sunyani