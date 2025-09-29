Calm Restored at Trasacco’s Tema Springs Site After Unlawful Demolitions – Management Assures Public

Trasacco Estates Development Company Limited has moved to calm tensions and reassure investors, homeowners, and the general public following recent unlawful demolitions at its Tema Springs Serviced Plots development along the Accra-Tema motorway.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, the company confirmed that calm has been restored at the site after fence walls and properties belonging to Trasacco and its clients were illegally demolished in recent days.

According to Kwame Owusu Danso, Esq., Corporate Affairs and Legal Director of the Trasacco Group, the Ghana Police Service has identified suspects linked to the incident, issued invitations for questioning, and is actively pursuing others believed to have fled the jurisdiction.

“We condemn this criminality in the strongest terms and are cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure justice is served,” Mr. Owusu Danso stated.

Clarification on False Claims

Addressing widespread speculation and misinformation surrounding the incident, the company clarified that the Office of the National Chief Imam has denied authorizing the use of His Eminence’s name in relation to the dispute.

Trasacco also revealed it has contacted the Office of the President to seek clarification on allegations of military involvement in the demolitions. A formal response from the Presidency is awaited. The company has publicly disassociated itself from any such claims.

Land Acquisition and Development History

Trasacco emphasized that it lawfully acquired the 270.1-acre land for the Tema Springs project from the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) in 2004. The acquisition was formalized in a lease agreement dated November 29, 2012.

“For over a decade, this land has been developed for peaceful occupation by our clients,” the company noted, adding that access to key amenities, including schools, remains uninterrupted despite the recent disturbances.

Commitment to Stakeholders

Trasacco reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of its clients and investors, promising to continue delivering high-quality serviced plots and urging stakeholders to remain calm as investigations continue.

“We urge all stakeholders to remain calm and trust in the rule of law as we work with the authorities to resolve this matter swiftly,” Mr. Owusu Danso said.

The company concluded by thanking its clients and the general public for their continued trust and confidence.