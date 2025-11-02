Calls Mount for Probe Into Attorney-General Ayine Over Alleged Campaign Financing From Businessman Dr Sledge

Pressure is mounting on Ghana’s Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to be investigated following allegations that he received financial and logistical support from businessman Dr. Nana Yaw Duodu, popularly known as Dr. Sledge, during the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The allegations, which have sparked public outrage among anti-corruption campaigners and political activists, centre on claims that Dr. Ayine personally admitted to receiving campaign funds and logistics from the businessman, who was recently arrested and granted bail by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), led by Mr. Kissi Agyebeng.

Although Dr. Ayine is said to have confirmed receiving assistance from Dr. Sledge, he reportedly did not disclose the total amount involved, the number of pickup vehicles, or what became of the logistics he allegedly received during his campaign.

Anti-Corruption Groups Demand Action

Prominent anti-corruption campaigners have called for an immediate probe, describing the allegations as “deeply troubling” and a direct threat to Ghana’s fight against corruption.

“As a Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, you have to be clean. Going around to receive donations for political campaigns from businessmen is not good at all—it defies the fight against corruption,” she said, they stated

They warned that such conduct, if proven true, could open the door for businessmen and political actors to manipulate state officials for personal gain, undermining the independence of the Attorney-General’s office.

A Plus Joins the Chorus

Musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, recently waded into the controversy, making what he described as “damning allegations” against the Attorney-General.

A Plus accused Dr. Ayine of receiving funds from Dr. Sledge and labelled him as corrupt, saying the revelations exposed hypocrisy in the government’s anti-corruption campaign.

“You cannot lead the fight against corruption while taking campaign money from businessmen under investigation. It’s unacceptable,” A Plus said on social media.

His comments intensified calls for a formal inquiry by the OSP, Parliament, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Legal and Ethical Implications

Analysts say the matter raises serious ethical and legal concerns, given Dr. Ayine’s dual role as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice — the country’s chief legal advisor and chief prosecutor.

Under Ghana’s Constitution, the Attorney-General is expected to act independently, impartially, and without fear or favour in the discharge of prosecutorial duties.

Calls for Investigation

Civil society organisations and governance observers are urging the Office of the Special Prosecutor to take up the matter, given that Dr. Sledge is already linked to an ongoing corruption case.

They are also calling on Parliament’s Ethics Committee to examine whether the Attorney-General’s actions contravened any provisions on public officers’ conduct or asset declaration requirements.

“This case must not be swept under the carpet,” said Afua Araba. “The integrity of Ghana’s justice system depends on how transparently and swiftly this matter is handled.

Background

Dr. Nana Yaw Duodu, alias Dr. Sledge, is the Chief Executive Officer of Goldridge Ghana Limited. He was arrested and granted bail by the OSP in 2025 over alleged corruption-related offences linked to mining and state financial transactions.

The businessman is believed to have close ties with several high-ranking political figures and state officials.

Dr. Dominic Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney-General and current Minister for Justice, contested the 2024 elections under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

While the Attorney-General has not publicly denied receiving assistance from Dr. Sledge, he has maintained that the support was purely a campaign donation and not tied to any government favour.

Public Interest Demands Transparency

Observers say the allegations strike at the heart of public confidence in the Attorney-General’s office, which is responsible for ensuring justice and fighting corruption.

Governance experts warn that failure to investigate could damage Ghana’s reputation as a rule-of-law state and embolden corrupt practices in high office.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is yet to issue an official statement on whether it will investigate the matter.

As public pressure mounts, many Ghanaians are watching closely to see whether the state will act decisively to uphold accountability and transparency — even when the allegations touch the highest offices of government.

“The fight against corruption must be impartial,” said Afua Araba. “No one is above scrutiny, not even the Attorney Genera