Calls grow for tough action on South Africa xenophobia

Ghanaian politicians and analysts are pressing for tough diplomatic action against South Africa over xenophobic attacks, with one MP urging that Pretoria’s embassy be closed and sanctions imposed.

Deputy Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh called on African states and the African Union (AU) to consider closing South African embassies and imposing sanctions. “We must close the South African embassy and impose tough diplomatic sanctions,” he said, warning that the attacks could escalate if left unchecked.

Legal practitioner Kofi Bentil branded the AU a useless and disappointing body for failing to act, and said Ghana should respond in a way that hurts South Africa enough to deter future attacks. He argued the bloc could have used labour leverage to press Pretoria to protect foreign nationals.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team member Kwasi Kwarteng tied the violence to South Africa’s structural problems, saying foreign nationals were being scapegoated for joblessness and housing failures. International relations expert Professor Lord Mawuko-Yevugah said South African leaders had done little to end the recurring violence.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Kofi Quashie, said the government was exploring options to compensate Ghanaian businesses hit by the unrest. He said affected businesses would be valued and that Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was pursuing every available means.

The calls follow Ghana’s evacuation of about 300 citizens, who landed in Accra on 27 May aboard a chartered Ethiopian Airlines flight, with around 800 expected to return in total. South Africa has seen recurring waves of anti-foreigner violence, with major episodes in 2008, 2015 and 2019.