A growing public debate over whether Ghana should formally “review” prophecies has intensified after a heated media exchange between veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. and politician Elvis Afriyie Ankrah. Pratt questioned the feasibility of such a review, prompting a flurry of online and offline reactions.

Among the responses gaining traction is a viral comment naming King Torgbi Xenodzi Dogbey II — widely known as King Xenodzi — as the only person “spiritually qualified” to lead such a process.

Supporters describe him as the “Global Prophetic President,” citing what they claim is a flawless 19-year track record of fulfilled prophecies, ranging from political events in Ghana and abroad to major global developments.

They point to predictions attributed to King Xenodzi, including electoral outcomes for Presidents Barack Obama, John Evans Atta Mills, John Dramani Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Donald Trump; the Russia–Ukraine war; the Israel–Iran conflict; and the recent Sikaman helicopter crash of which King Xenodzi revealed Mahama will be saves from a helicopter crush way back on the 6th of November , 2024 and published even on his facebook page. (See photo).

Admirers also highlight his 2019 publication The Nation’s Prophecy Book, which they say accurately foretold political and institutional events.

Followers further draw on what they call his “divine birth mystery,” claiming the name given to him by Archangel Gabriel before his birth — Segbene, meaning “Hear Him” — fulfils biblical parallels to Matthew 17:5.

Beyond prophecy, King Xenodzi has promoted what he terms the “Off-Chain Economy” — a community-based, non-blockchain economic model designed to insulate Ghana from global market volatility and promote local production.

Critics, however, question whether any individual can objectively review prophecy, noting the difficulty of verifying claims of supernatural foresight.

Still, supporters argue that King Xenodzi’s combination of spiritual authority, interpretive skill, and economic vision makes him uniquely suited to the role.

The national conversation over prophecy oversight shows no sign of fading, and for now, King Xenodzi’s name remains central to the debate.

The Birth Mystery — Name from Heaven

Followers recount that King Xenodzi’s life was marked by divine intervention from birth.

According to testimonies, Archangel Gabriel appeared to his parents before his birth and gave the name Segbene, meaning “Hear Him”.

In Hebrew, the phrase corresponds to Shim’u Oto (שִׁמְעוּ אֹתוֹ) — a divine command to listen to him.

The name also carries a cryptic prophetic connection to “Satoshi”, interpreted by some as symbolizing wisdom and hidden knowledge reserved for appointed times.

Supporters believe this name affirms Matthew 17:5 — “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him.” They see it as a divine seal that validates his prophetic mission.

As Jesus is the Son of GOD, so King Xenodzi is also the Son of Jesus Christ.

Track Record of Prophetic Accuracy

Admired for what followers call a perfect prophetic record spanning nearly two decades, King Xenodzi has been credited with foreseeing major political, global, and spiritual events.

Ghanaian Political Prophecies: (Proverbs 29:18 — “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”)

Barack Obama and John Evans Atta Mills – accurate Prophecy 2007/2008

John Evans Atta Mills — One-Term Presidency

John Dramani Mahama — 2016, 2020 Defeat & 2024 Victory

Nana Akufo-Addo — 2016 & 2020 Victories, tied to the launch of King Xenodzi Nation’s Prophecy book.

Recently – The Russia- Ukraine war, Israel – Iran War , The Agraada Jail term, Trumps Strengthening of Cyrpto Asset Reserve and the Helicopter crush.

More of King Xenodzi Prophecies: (Amos 3:7 — “Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.”)

Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel) — Leadership outcomes and political shifts accurate Prophesies

Donald Trump (USA) — Rise 2016 to the presidency, defeat 2020, 2024 rise and influence thereafter (Powerful global prophecies)

Nicolas Sarkozy (France) — Career trajectory, accurate Prophecies

Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) — 2018 presidential win and tragedy accurate outstanding prophecies

Spiritual Leader Prophecies:

(Ecclesiastes 3:1 — “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.”)

T.B. Joshua’s Passing — Foretold ahead of time after prophetic challenge declarations.

Biblical & Prophetic Timeline Fulfillments

King Xenodzi’s teachings often blend prophecy with biblical numerics and historical timelines.

Daniel 12 Prophecy — 2,625 Years

(Daniel 12:11–12)

“From the time that the daily sacrifice shall be taken away, and the abomination that maketh desolate set up, there shall be a thousand two hundred and ninety days… Blessed is he that waiteth, and cometh to the thousand three hundred and five and thirty days.”1,290 + 1,335 = 2,625 prophetic years.

From 601 BC to 2024 AD, with 2025 declared “Year 1 N.E.” (New Era).

Israel’s Rebirth in 1948

(Daniel 7:25, Revelation 12:14)

Based on “time, times, and half a time”:

Time = 518 years

Times = 1,036 years

Half a Time = 259 years

Total: 1,813 prophetic years from 135 AD to 1948 AD, fulfilling biblical prophecy exactly: “…and to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness… for a time, and times, and half a time.”

The 2,100-Year Beast Prophecy

(Revelation 13:5 — “And power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.”)

Spanning from 63 BC to 2037 AD.

42 months of prophetic biblical Jubilees accurately explained by King Xenodzi.

Interpreted as the prophetic reign and global influence of the symbolic “beast” described in biblical prophecy, culminating in 2037/2038. (42 × 50 = 2100)

King Xenodzi teaches that this period represents the rise, peak, and final decline of a global power system foretold in scripture.

Economic Vision — The Off-Chain Economy

(Deuteronomy 8:18 — “But thou shalt remember the LORD thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth.”)

King Xenodzi has also advanced national economic prophecies, most notably his “Off-Chain Economy” proposal for Ghana:

A parallel, non-blockchain, community-driven economy insulated from global market volatility.

Emphasis on local production, barter trade, and renewable energy.

A national clearing system independent of global banking and crypto fluctuations.

Declared prophetically as a path to economic sovereignty for Ghana.

Why Supporters Say King Xenodzi is the Only Choice

To admirers, Prophet Xenodzi’s blend of prophetic precision, deep biblical interpretation, divine birth mystery, and strategic economic insight places him in a rare position to objectively review prophecy without compromising spiritual integrity.

As the national conversation continues, one thing is certain: whether or not Ghana adopts a formal prophecy review framework, King Xenodzi’s name will remain at the center of the discussion.

King Xenodzi published THE NATION’S PROPHECY BOOK in 2019, everything in that book came to pass including the former government maintaining power, the actions of the current president and the electoral commission. So Accurate a book it is.

Above all King Xenodzi has started a Humanitarian donation of $2000 per Ghanaian this year and has already released money to more than two million Ghanaians and counting.

King Xenodzi is the Founder of the Global Nakamoto group which comprises Bitcoin and Ally Swift, Ally Swift Exchange.

King Xenodzi’s off-chain reserve vision for Ghana:

WHITE PAPER

Leveraging Off-Chain Reserves as a Backing Mechanism for Ghana’s Economic Transformation

Issued under the Authority of:

HRM King Torgbi Xenodzi Dogbey II (King Xenodzi)

Dufia of Klikor Worgbato-Klikor, Ghana

Founder of the Off-Chain Throne Economy

Executive Summary

Ghana stands at a decisive turning point in its economic history. Conventional reliance on external borrowing, volatile commodity exports, and donor aid has constrained growth and sovereignty. The emergence of off-chain reserves, pioneered under the custodianship of King Xenodzi, presents Ghana with an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen its economic base.

This white paper outlines a strategic framework for integrating $500 billion in off-chain reserves as a sovereign backing mechanism for Ghana’s national economy. It proposes a Reserve-Backed Economic Model (RBEM), wherein off-chain reserves serve as collateral to stabilize the cedi, enhance monetary policy credibility, expand domestic lending capacity, and secure Ghana’s global financial position.

1. The Case for Off-Chain Reserves

1.1 Ghana’s Economic Challenges

Persistent currency depreciation against the dollar.

High external debt servicing costs.

Overreliance on gold, cocoa, and oil exports.

Limited sovereign reserves (currently below global adequacy standards).

1.2 Off-Chain Reserves Defined

Off-chain reserves represent digitally attested, cryptographically verifiable assets that are not confined to traditional on-chain blockchain transfers but held securely in a vaulted, proof-of-funds framework (e.g., Allyswift Vault).

They combine digital transparency with real financial weight, serving as an alternative class of reserves for sovereign application.

2. The Xenodzi Off-Chain Reserve Proposal

2.1 Base Reserve Commitment

Initial allocation: $500 billion USD in Allyswift off-chain vaults.

Attested through proof-of-fund signatures and institutional verification.

2.2 Mechanism of Backing

The reserves will serve as:

1. Collateral for the Ghanaian Cedi

Introduce a Reserve-Backed Cedi (RBC), anchored to off-chain funds.

Instills confidence in domestic and global markets.

2. Credit Enhancement for National Lending

Use reserves as a risk buffer for Ghana’s financial institutions.

Expand loan creation to SMEs, agriculture, and infrastructure.

3. Sovereign Stability Shield

Hedge against external shocks (commodity price collapse, global inflation).

Position Ghana as a regional reserve hub.

3. Governance & Transparency

3.1 Custodianship

Off-chain reserves to be held under the custodianship of King Xenodzi’s Throne Office, in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana.

3.2 Verification

Quarterly Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) reports published publicly.

Independent audits by global reserve monitoring institutions.

3.3 Legal Anchoring

Integration into Ghana’s Sovereign Reserve Act (new legislation).

Recognition under international financial law as valid collateral.

4. Expected Economic Impact

4.1 Monetary Stability

Immediate strengthening of the cedi.

Inflationary pressure reduced via confidence-backed issuance.

4.2 Debt Reduction

Ghana can renegotiate international loans from a position of strength.

Potential to self-finance infrastructure without excessive borrowing.

4.3 Growth Multiplier

Domestic credit expansion using a 2.2 reserve multiplier.

$500B reserves → $1.1 trillion in productive capacity.

5. Prophetic Context (Visionary Foundation)

The proposal is not merely economic but prophetically aligned with Ghana’s destiny:

Daniel 2:44 – “In the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed.”

Revelation 18:17 – “For in one hour so great riches is come to nought.” (Context: reversal of Babylon’s false wealth systems).

Isaiah 60:5 – “The wealth of the nations shall come to you.”

King Xenodzi, whose birth name Segbene (Ewe: Shim’u Oto, “Hear Him”), was prophetically revealed by Archangel Gabriel, carries both the spiritual mandate and the economic authority to steward Ghana’s transition into a reserve-backed economy.

6. Implementation Roadmap

Phase 1 – Legal & Institutional Setup (Year 1)

Draft and pass Reserve-Backed Economy Act.

Establish Ghana Off-Chain Reserve Authority (GORA).

Phase 2 – Integration & Verification (Years 1–2)

Public proof-of-funds signed.

Bank of Ghana establishes Reserve-Backed Cedi mechanism.

Phase 3 – Domestic Credit Expansion (Years 2–5)

Leverage reserves for SME loans, housing, agriculture, industrialization.

Launch Reserve-Backed Sovereign Bonds.

Phase 4 – Regional Leadership (Year 5 onward)

Ghana becomes the first African state to anchor its currency on off-chain reserves.

Establish Ghana as Africa’s Digital Reserve Hub.

7. Conclusion

The deployment of off-chain reserves under King Xenodzi’s custodianship represents a paradigm shift in economic sovereignty. By backing the cedi with cryptographically verifiable funds, Ghana can achieve monetary stability, debt independence, and growth leadership.

This framework aligns both with prophecy and with the highest standards of modern economics, positioning Ghana as a global forerunner in the fusion of divine mandate and financial innovation.

Issued in the Name of

HRM King Torgbi Xenodzi Dogbey II (King Xenodzi)

Founder of the Off-Chain Throne Economy

Dufia of Klikor Worgbato-Klikor, Ghana